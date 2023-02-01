SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'





Bruce Whitfield talks to sport marketing expert Professor Michael Goldman from San Francisco University.

- There's been an outcry over government's reported deal to sponsor to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.

- While the DA's called the plan a slap in the face of every tax-paying South African, sport marketing expert Prof. Michael Goldman says it is potentially a very good business deal.

Government is reportedly ready to seal a deal sponsoring English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur.

The three-year sponsorship deal is worth just over R900 million (£42.5 million), according to Daily Maverick.

"The PowerPoint presentation [stamped with the logo of SA Tourism] claims that in exchange for this R1-billion investment, SA Tourism will receive media exposure to the value of £277-million, or almost R6-billion."

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced it will send a delegation to the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club in London this week to ascertain "exactly what the status of this deal is and if any money has exchanged hands".

South African Tourism’s (SAT) plan to sponsor an English Premier League team... is a slap in the face of every South African whose hard-earned tax will be used to sponsor a first-world football team. DA statement

The DA also sees the reported deal as an insult for the local tourism and travel sector which was decimated during and post-COVID.

The party says the money should rather be spent locally to improve the tourism sector so that it contribute to the growth of the economy.

This idea is even worse than the money allocated for the ANC’s comrades in Cuba, an effort that was stopped by Solidarity in the court... The DA will do everything in our power to oppose this lunacy. DA statement

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Michael Goldman who is a sport marketing, sponsorship and sales Professor at the University of San Francisco.

It is potentially a brilliant business deal, says Prof. Goldman.

R300 million a year - think about it as a media spend, so instead of putting that money on to CNN or Sky or Al Jazeera, SA Tourism potentially will be spending less than 30% of the R1.3 billion Treasury gives them to do this kind of thing around the world to attract tourists... Prof. Michael Goldman, Sport Marketing, Sponsorship & Sales Professor - University of San Francisco

Yes, Spurs may not be winning the cups supporters want them to, but there are 20 million fans just in the UK alone... If we pick up just a few of those, say 1%... that's 200 000 potential visitors to South Africa. That's half of the number of UK tourists currently coming here. Prof. Michael Goldman, Sport Marketing, Sponsorship & Sales Professor - University of San Francisco

In that scenario we would make up the money really quickly, Prof. Goldman says.

And that's aside from the knock-on effects socially and economically as people get into jobs, he adds.

From a media buy perspective you're certainly getting access to this UK market and of course, a sponsorship is much more than a media buy... It's about the activation that you can do... Prof. Michael Goldman, Sport Marketing, Sponsorship & Sales Professor - University of San Francisco

I think the global spinoff, which is tougher to calculate, could equal as many additional tourists. Nothings guaranteed as we know, business decisions are always tricky beforehand, but if you run these numbers potentially they make a lot of sense. Prof. Michael Goldman, Sport Marketing, Sponsorship & Sales Professor - University of San Francisco

Yes, when the lights aren't coming on and we have concerns about water and we have ongoing political corruption questions these big numbers do become difficult to swallow. Prof. Michael Goldman, Sport Marketing, Sponsorship & Sales Professor - University of San Francisco

At the end of the day though, you need to spend money to make money he concludes.

"Are we going to wait to get the country fixed before we go and sell the product or can we get some revenues to help us fix things?"

