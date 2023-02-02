Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler says it's time mobile operators stop using the term "uncapped data" when it is in fact misleading - on The Money Show
- Mobile operators are still using the term "uncapped data" for some of their products when there is in fact a cap in terms of the "Fair Use" clause in their contracts.
- Vodacom does an about-turn after consumer journo Wendy Knowler follows up on a client caught out by this "misleading" terminology.
It's logical to assume that "uncapped data" means exactly that, but apparently this is not the case.
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler investigated the issue after receiving several complaints from customers who only found out their "uncapped" data has a limit once they've already committed to a contract.
If the terms and conditions include a 'Fair Use' clause, as most do, it means that after a specified usage limit your data will be throttled [speed slowed down]... and that makes the 'uncapped' misleading advertising.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
And yet internet service providers continue to feel entitled to apply that word to plans which have relatively hidden terms and conditions that contradict the words 'uncapped' or 'unlimited'.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The limit seemingly comes into play with so-called "hard lock thresholds".
Knowler followed up on the case of a customer who signed up for an “uncapped" data contract with Vodacom Midrand in November.
RELATED: Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?
Mukesh had cancelled his previous data contract of 600GB because he was under the impression that uncapped is unlimited, "only to be told that I am limited to 400GB of full usage".
He says Vodacom did not inform him of this limit when he signed the contract.
“Vodacom has now sent me an SMS saying that a hard lock will be implemented in terms of the fair usage policy on my plan".
RELATED: 'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Following up on Mukesh's case , Knowler received a second response after a standard first reply from Vodacom where it did an about-turn on its policy.
The mobile operator has now taken a decision to discontinue the sale of uncapped data products "following the revision of the Fair Usage Policy attached to these products".
With regard to customers already subscribed to these aforementioned uncapped products, those that are impacted by the recently announced change in our Fair Usage Policy will be provided with an opportunity to cancel their contract - without any cancellation charges - or to migrate to a more suitable plan.Vodacom
It's not only Vodacom that have been selling these so-called uncapped products.
In response to a query from Knowler, MTN for instance said said it still does offer uncapped products subject to fair use policies in line with existing regulations.
I still think, even if it's disclosed upfront and the caps are set at very high usage levels, why do you have to stick with the term uncapped?Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler suggest lodging a complaint with the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) if you are not satisfied with your "uncapped" contract.
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview with Knowler
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms
