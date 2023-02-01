In the digital age, how are mobile wallets changing the way we pay?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gift of the Givers steps in to help Kalafong Hospital amid water shortages As Kalafong Hospital has been struggling with a lack of water, Gift of the Givers is stepping in to assist. 1 February 2023 2:43 PM
Taking a breather: Msaki announces final gig guide before dropping her mic Songstress and renowned musician Msaki will be taking a break from music and social media until further notice. 1 February 2023 1:15 PM
Joburg Water says areas affected by water cuts will be stabilised by Friday Areas still experiencing water cuts should see a return of their usual water supply by the end of the week. 1 February 2023 1:14 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat. 1 February 2023 1:37 PM
Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster? Cyril Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out, says ANC spokesperson. 1 February 2023 12:54 PM
Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position. 1 February 2023 9:42 AM
View all Politics
'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding Global consultancy firm PwC estimates that South Africa's economy could have grown by as much as 7% last year had there been a rel... 1 February 2023 8:43 AM
Woolies gets in on the action after Checkers runs ads in UK, Australia Checkers got a lot of social media mileage out of ads it placed in UK and Australian newspapers despite having no stores in those... 31 January 2023 7:23 PM
Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.... 31 January 2023 5:53 PM
View all Business
In the digital age, how are mobile wallets changing the way we pay? Living in the digital age has resulted in a number of changes in our lives including how we make payments. 1 February 2023 1:36 PM
It's National Dark Chocolate Day! Here's 5 reasons to make the switch Dark chocolate has a number of nutritious benefits so why not make the switch to the dark side? 1 February 2023 12:07 PM
Oh no! Kids can negatively affect parents' fitness levels Africa Melane interviews fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen and chats about fitness tips for parents. 1 February 2023 11:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat. 1 February 2023 1:37 PM
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp. 1 February 2023 12:56 PM
Legendary sportscaster to debut Marawa Sports Worldwide show on 947 The sportscaster will go on air to debut his Marawa Sports Worldwide (#MSW) tonight from 6-7 pm. 1 February 2023 7:52 AM
View all Sport
TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV. 1 February 2023 10:04 AM
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world. 31 January 2023 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles. 30 January 2023 10:47 AM
View all Entertainment
'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person María Branyas Morera shares her advice for living a long life. 1 February 2023 4:04 AM
Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea. 31 January 2023 11:34 AM
8 year old boy 'critical but stable' after lightning strike hits him in chest An eight-year-old boy was swimming at a beach in Australia when he was struck by a bolt of lightning. 31 January 2023 11:12 AM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

In the digital age, how are mobile wallets changing the way we pay?

1 February 2023 1:36 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Relebogile Mabotja
digital payment
Chris Wood
mobile wallet

Living in the digital age has resulted in a number of changes in our lives including how we make payments.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Chris Wood, Network International Regional MD for Southern Africa.

  • Digital payments are becoming increasingly common.

  • Mobile wallets allow people to complete transactions using only their cellphone.

Image: Dean Moriarty on Pixabay
Image: Dean Moriarty on Pixabay

Any functioning economy runs on payments and digital payment technology can make it easier and safer for someone to make financial transactions.

Network International is an organisation that deals with digital payment technology and provides platforms for banks, retailers and more to keep up to date with payment technology.

According to Wood, there will always be cash in an economic ecosystem, but people are becoming more comfortable using some form of digital payments.

One of the major ways our economy has moved into the digital world is through mobile wallets, which allow someone to link their bank card to their cell phone.

In the last couple of years we have seen mobile wallets, the likes of Apple Pay or Mobile Pay, becoming a lot more mainstream.

Chris Wood, Network International Regional MD for Southern Africa

Wood says these mobile wallets come with a number of protections and can allow you to leave your wallet at home and use your phone for all transactions when you are out.

If you have set up a mobile wallet, you simply have to tap your device to a compatible pay point for a secure and contactless transaction.

In addition to this, the same phone you are using at home can also be used to make transactions in other parts of the world, which can will make spending easier while you travel.

Listen to the audio above for more.




1 February 2023 1:36 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Relebogile Mabotja
digital payment
Chris Wood
mobile wallet

More from Lifestyle

© lightwise/123rf.com

No good deed goes unpunished: Why do whistleblowers struggle to find employment?

1 February 2023 3:20 PM

Speaking out against corruption and wrongdoing is extremely important, but it can put the livelihoods of whistleblowers at risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Dark Chocolate Day

It's National Dark Chocolate Day! Here's 5 reasons to make the switch

1 February 2023 12:07 PM

Dark chocolate has a number of nutritious benefits so why not make the switch to the dark side?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gpointstudio/123rf.com

Oh no! Kids can negatively affect parents' fitness levels

1 February 2023 11:15 AM

Africa Melane interviews fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen and chats about fitness tips for parents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hellmann's is discontinued in South Africa.

'World's no 1 mayo brand', Hellmann's discontinued in South Africa

1 February 2023 7:33 AM

Hellmann's mayo lovers are sad to see the popular brand discontinued in the country due to 'high inflationary import costs.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video posted by Checkers following up on its price comparison ads in the UK and Australia @checkerssa

Woolies gets in on the action after Checkers runs ads in UK, Australia

31 January 2023 7:23 PM

Checkers got a lot of social media mileage out of ads it placed in UK and Australian newspapers despite having no stores in those countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kagenmi/123rf.com

Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement

31 January 2023 5:53 PM

Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Mahindra XUV300. Picture: auto.mahindra.com

[CAR REVIEW] Is Mahindra's XUV 300 'bling on a budget' compact SUV for you?

31 January 2023 2:49 PM

The new SUV is not only stylish, but is priced just shy of R300 000 and boasts near-perfect safety features.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pexels-andrea-piacquadio-3779432jpg

Why do people talk out loud to themselves?

31 January 2023 2:29 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to psychologist David Goncalves about why people talk out loud to themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Patrick Kool on Unsplash

Ditch the drawers: is there an upside to going commando?

31 January 2023 1:22 PM

Underwear can have benefits of protecting sensitive skin, but it might not be necessary to wear it all the time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cruise ship. Picture: stokpic from Pixabay

Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time

31 January 2023 11:34 AM

Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Detective of the Year' who nabbed serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu 'on duty 24/7'

Local

[WATCH] Beggar fools motorists impersonating disabled for money

Local

'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Joburg City Power collects R3bn in 3 months from defaulters

1 February 2023 4:20 PM

[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter

1 February 2023 3:37 PM

Parly sticks with decision to summon Madonsela to Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry

1 February 2023 3:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA