Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Opinion
Mandy Wiener: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded

2 February 2023 4:01 AM
by Mandy Wiener
COVID-19
state of disaster

Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society.

OPINION

The Edelman Trust Barometer comes out every year, and the latest edition published last February shows that South Africa’s trust in government is declining. Shock horror!

It tells us failure of leadership makes distrust the default position, and that restoring trust is key to societal stability.

Distrust in government leaders was undoubtedly impacted by the prolonged lockdowns and the draconian state of disaster that was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was compounded by apparently irrational decisions like bans on tobacco, cooked chicken and certain clothing like open toed shoes and capri pants. But on a more fundamental level, it was also the result of soldiers patrolling the streets, deaths of citizens, and the curtailing of certain freedoms.

The bypassing of tender processes and the widespread corruption by Covidpreneurs further entrenched the public’s belief that the state of disaster created an environment for looting and a failure of checks and balances.

It is against this backdrop that there has been some consternation about the introduction of a state of disaster to deal with the load shedding crisis.

In early December last year, the courts ordered Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release the record of decisions that led to the issuing of several regulations during the lockdown, including the extension of the state of disaster.

Non-profit organisation Sakeliga fought the government on various issues, including the lockdown and the mask mandate, amongst others.

There are other court judgments that found decisions made by government were indeed rational. But in the court of public opinion, that is a different story.

This is what the Justice Ministry’s Spokesperson tweeted on the matter:

mandy-wienerpng

In his addresses to the country during the lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa regularly referred to a social contract between government and the people that was required to fight the pandemic.

It is this precise social compact that is essential to the imposition of a state of disaster.

If the public doesn’t trust you, it ain’t going to work.

South Africans are desperate to end load shedding. It is crippling the economy. The knock-on effects are devastating. Government is also under immense pressure to solve the crisis. The ANC in particular needs to present solutions before the country goes to the polls next year.

The response to a state of disaster to deal with load shedding have been mixed.

It does allow government to free up funds for emergency procurements, and gives government access to more financial resources in a quicker time period to help cushion the situation.

But there are very serious concerns too.

We are at a very dangerous point in our democracy if we use a state of disaster for governance issues and failures.

In my opinion, it is a grand gesture to stem the criticism that government has failed to act. It is a band aid to create the impression that there is urgency.

Prof Dewald van Niekerk from North West University argues that the Disaster Management Act is not the correct law to be used in this instance, which is a self-imposed crisis created by government.

Better measures must be implemented. The legislation is there to deal with a once-off event like a natural disaster, not a long-term crisis like load shedding.

Concerns go beyond just the access to the coffers.

It is also the centralisation of decision making and the scant oversight. Government is essentially bypassing existing legislation.

The ANC is pushing for the state of disaster to be introduced.

The party’s spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu told me on The Midday Report this week that the ANC is acknowledging a crisis and a ‘sense of crisis’, and they can’t wait any longer to use the instrument of the Disaster Management Act.

The impression is that this was a problem created by a previous ANC government and the new leadership elected at Nasrec in December has to take extreme measures to solve it. She told me that after self-reflection and circumspection, “we are here now and what else can we do?”

“We are painfully aware of that level of disconnect between the ANC and the people of South Africa, that trust deficit. But I do wish to say that the proposed declaration of the state of disaster is informed precisely by that. I do think that the COVID-19 disaster situation is a baseline on things to improve and to sustain. While we had incidents of corruption associated with procurement in certain instances, but in general South Africa is one of the countries that did a great job in addressing the pandemic so we want to lift up those things that worked well and transpose them on to the current process,” said Bhengu.

The ANC government has known since the mid-2000s the country was facing a potential energy crisis and it failed to put adequate measures in place to mitigate against this. The electricity supply gap dates back to recommendations in the 1998 White Paper on energy, which stated that new procurement decisions be in place by 1999.

The government delayed that move and it was only in 2007 that the decision was taken to build Medupi and Kusile. Those builds were beset by problems.

During the Zuma years, maintenance was neglected, and in an attempt to avoid load shedding, Eskom's leadership ran plants into the ground.

Now we are in a crisis.

The ANC-led government created this disaster itself and it cannot pretend otherwise. They cannot assume citizens trust them enough to deal with it responsibly.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mandy Wiener: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
