Gift of the Givers steps in to help Kalafong Hospital amid water shortages





John Perlman speaks to Clifford Mabe, Gauteng communication liaison officer for Gift of the Givers.

Kalafong hospital and surrounding areas have been facing water shortages .

Gift of the Givers donated close to 2 000 five litre bottles of water.

The healthcare facility in Gauteng has been struggling to operate as they are faced with a severe water shortages.

The reservoir that supplies the hospital has reportedly been depleted.

Mabe says they received reports that the hospital and surrounding areas were without water and delivered a truck carrying water to the hospital.

Remember you cannot run a theatre without water. You cannot run a casualty without water. So, we had to intervene. Clifford Mabe, Gauteng Communication Liaison Officer for Gift of the Givers

He says they brought close to 2 000 five litre bottles of water to the hospital to help them resume operations safely.

