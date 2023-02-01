Gift of the Givers steps in to help Kalafong Hospital amid water shortages
John Perlman speaks to Clifford Mabe, Gauteng communication liaison officer for Gift of the Givers.
-
Kalafong hospital and surrounding areas have been facing water shortages.
-
Gift of the Givers donated close to 2 000 five litre bottles of water.
The healthcare facility in Gauteng has been struggling to operate as they are faced with a severe water shortages.
The reservoir that supplies the hospital has reportedly been depleted.
Mabe says they received reports that the hospital and surrounding areas were without water and delivered a truck carrying water to the hospital.
Remember you cannot run a theatre without water. You cannot run a casualty without water. So, we had to intervene.Clifford Mabe, Gauteng Communication Liaison Officer for Gift of the Givers
He says they brought close to 2 000 five litre bottles of water to the hospital to help them resume operations safely.
Listen to the audio above for more.
