No good deed goes unpunished: Why do whistleblowers struggle to find employment?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal' There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to d... 1 February 2023 6:46 PM
Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round. 1 February 2023 5:21 PM
Gift of the Givers steps in to help Kalafong Hospital amid water shortages As Kalafong Hospital has been struggling with a lack of water, Gift of the Givers is stepping in to assist. 1 February 2023 2:43 PM
View all Local
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hy... 1 February 2023 5:38 PM
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is. 1 February 2023 5:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat. 1 February 2023 1:37 PM
View all Politics
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal' There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to d... 1 February 2023 6:46 PM
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hy... 1 February 2023 5:38 PM
Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round. 1 February 2023 5:21 PM
View all Business
No good deed goes unpunished: Why do whistleblowers struggle to find employment? Speaking out against corruption and wrongdoing is extremely important, but it can put the livelihoods of whistleblowers at risk. 1 February 2023 3:20 PM
In the digital age, how are mobile wallets changing the way we pay? Living in the digital age has resulted in a number of changes in our lives including how we make payments. 1 February 2023 1:36 PM
It's National Dark Chocolate Day! Here's 5 reasons to make the switch Dark chocolate has a number of nutritious benefits so why not make the switch to the dark side? 1 February 2023 12:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is. 1 February 2023 5:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat. 1 February 2023 1:37 PM
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp. 1 February 2023 12:56 PM
View all Sport
TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV. 1 February 2023 10:04 AM
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world. 31 January 2023 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles. 30 January 2023 10:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hy... 1 February 2023 5:38 PM
'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person María Branyas Morera shares her advice for living a long life. 1 February 2023 4:04 AM
Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea. 31 January 2023 11:34 AM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

No good deed goes unpunished: Why do whistleblowers struggle to find employment?

1 February 2023 3:20 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Employment
Whistleblower
Cynthia Stimpel
John Perlman

Speaking out against corruption and wrongdoing is extremely important, but it can put the livelihoods of whistleblowers at risk.

John Perlman speaks to Cynthia Stimpel, director of Whistleblower House.

  • After speaking out, whistleblowers often struggle to find employment.

  • Stimpel says they often find their names have been blacklisted.

© lightwise/123rf.com
© lightwise/123rf.com

Some whistleblowers have reported that they are unable to find work after being labelled as a whistleblower.

Stimpel says that many are labelled as brave or heroic when they initially speak out, but the reality of the situation is that they are often treated as pariahs.

She adds that whistleblowers will often be pushed out of the organisation they were in and other employers often refuse to hire them.

Once your case is finalised and you are dismissed, no one touches you.

Cynthia Stimpel, Director - Whistleblower House

Stimpel says many whistleblowers will find their names are essentially blacklisted and even after sending their CVs out a thousands of times, they often don't get a response.

In addition to this, being unable to find a job means the whistleblowers often end up in debt, which further inhibits their ability to move on with their lives.

Listen to the audio above for more.




1 February 2023 3:20 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Employment
Whistleblower
Cynthia Stimpel
John Perlman

More from Lifestyle

Image: Dean Moriarty on Pixabay

In the digital age, how are mobile wallets changing the way we pay?

1 February 2023 1:36 PM

Living in the digital age has resulted in a number of changes in our lives including how we make payments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Dark Chocolate Day

It's National Dark Chocolate Day! Here's 5 reasons to make the switch

1 February 2023 12:07 PM

Dark chocolate has a number of nutritious benefits so why not make the switch to the dark side?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gpointstudio/123rf.com

Oh no! Kids can negatively affect parents' fitness levels

1 February 2023 11:15 AM

Africa Melane interviews fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen and chats about fitness tips for parents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hellmann's is discontinued in South Africa.

'World's no 1 mayo brand', Hellmann's discontinued in South Africa

1 February 2023 7:33 AM

Hellmann's mayo lovers are sad to see the popular brand discontinued in the country due to 'high inflationary import costs.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video posted by Checkers following up on its price comparison ads in the UK and Australia @checkerssa

Woolies gets in on the action after Checkers runs ads in UK, Australia

31 January 2023 7:23 PM

Checkers got a lot of social media mileage out of ads it placed in UK and Australian newspapers despite having no stores in those countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kagenmi/123rf.com

Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement

31 January 2023 5:53 PM

Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Mahindra XUV300. Picture: auto.mahindra.com

[CAR REVIEW] Is Mahindra's XUV 300 'bling on a budget' compact SUV for you?

31 January 2023 2:49 PM

The new SUV is not only stylish, but is priced just shy of R300 000 and boasts near-perfect safety features.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pexels-andrea-piacquadio-3779432jpg

Why do people talk out loud to themselves?

31 January 2023 2:29 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to psychologist David Goncalves about why people talk out loud to themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Patrick Kool on Unsplash

Ditch the drawers: is there an upside to going commando?

31 January 2023 1:22 PM

Underwear can have benefits of protecting sensitive skin, but it might not be necessary to wear it all the time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cruise ship. Picture: stokpic from Pixabay

Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time

31 January 2023 11:34 AM

Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Detective of the Year' who nabbed serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu 'on duty 24/7'

Local

[WATCH] Beggar fools motorists impersonating disabled for money

Local

'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Soshanguve calm after frustrated residents protest over water problems

1 February 2023 7:55 PM

R1bn Tottenham Hotspur 'deal' with SA tourism is irresponsible: Brand Africa

1 February 2023 7:45 PM

Beyoncé snubs Africa again as 'Renaissance' world tour dates announced

1 February 2023 7:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA