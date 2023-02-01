Lulalend launching business banking platform to increase support for SMEs





Bruce Whitfield interviews Trevor Gosling, co-founder and CEO of Lulalend.

- Lulalend is set to launch a new digital banking platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) called Lula.

- The digital lender has been operating in the SME space since 2014.

Lulalend logo @wearelula.za

Lulalend is set to launch a new digital banking platfor, for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) next month.

The offering will be called Lula.

The digital lender has been operating in the SME space since 2014 and is expanding after finalising its R600 million ($35 million) Series B funding round, led by global impact investor Lightrock.

Above all else, we’re determined to ensure that this investment ultimately benefits the more than 2 million formal and informal SMEs in South Africa whose financial needs remain grossly underserved Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend

What is going to set them apart in South Africa's growing business banking sector?

Capitec on growth streak as it launches mobile service, sees client surge

Lulalend co-founder and CEO Trevor Gosling tells Bruce Whitfield that first and foremost, they are focused.

We're only focused on the SME segment of the market where we believe there is a bit of a hole in terms of what's offered to SMEs currently in South Africa. Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend

You can think of it (an SME) as anything as small as a sole trader that's generating a few thousand rand a month up to something that's more established, generating say up to R100 million per annum. Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend

Gosling says that as Lulalend grew and got to understand the SME community better it came to realise that what these clients want is not just access to cash but a full cash flow management solution.

That is really what we've looked to build for businesses, that they're able to access not only funding through ourselves but with the ability to open a bank account and the cash flow management tools we're able to tailor to SMEs. Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend

It's going to give them far more chance of success and help them understand their business a whole lot better as well. Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend

Scroll up to listen to the interview the the Lulalend CEO

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Lulalend launching business banking platform to increase support for SMEs