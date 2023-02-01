Lulalend launching business banking platform to increase support for SMEs

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020 Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
Alexandra township-based podcast nominated for US podcast award The Podcast Academy in the United States is hosting the awards, and the South African flag is being flown high. 3 February 2023 4:03 PM
Its going to be a wet one! Thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng The SA Weather Service has issued thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng for Friday. 3 February 2023 1:28 PM
View all Local
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
[LISTEN] Education MEC visits Brakpan school where fatal stabbing occurred Mandy Wiener speaks to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MEC 3 February 2023 12:49 PM
[LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg. Mandy Wiener speaks to Kenny Kunene. 3 February 2023 12:42 PM
View all Politics
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022 Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five poin... 3 February 2023 8:52 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
View all Business
How spouses can approach financial planning 702's resident financial expert Paul Roelofse chats about joint financial planning in relationships . 5 February 2023 7:26 AM
Ever tried reiki? Here's how it works Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified reiki master practitioner at Inner Essence, Ingrid Pollack 5 February 2023 6:19 AM
Celebrating female authors at the 1st Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers organiser and reading activist, Lorraine Sithole, about what w... 4 February 2023 11:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane 'People from the township have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on,' he says. 3 February 2023 5:21 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities every weekday at 6pm. 3 February 2023 3:54 PM
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week 702 brings you latest news making headlines this week. 3 February 2023 11:48 AM
View all Sport
Could the Carters dominate the 2023 Grammy's? Could the King and Queen of Hip-Hop and Pop break records at the 2023 Grammy Awards? 5 February 2023 10:39 AM
ICYMI: Nayan Khaduawins Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Brooklyn Mall We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds. 4 February 2023 10:03 AM
[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic 'My water broke and then she was in my pants!' Woman recalls shock after giving birth in traffic. 3 February 2023 1:41 PM
View all Entertainment
Tom Jones song ‘Delilah’ banned to curb Welsh rugby sexism scandal The Welsh song will not be performed at the 2023 Six Nations Championship taking place this weekend. 3 February 2023 10:10 AM
Mike Pompeo: China’s president is the world’s most dangerous leader The former US Secretary of State believes Xi Jinping is after world control and is more dangerous than Vladimir Putin. 3 February 2023 9:51 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
View all Africa
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Lulalend launching business banking platform to increase support for SMEs

1 February 2023 5:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
SMEs
business bank
business banking
LulaLend
SME funding
Trevor Gosling
SME banking

Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Trevor Gosling, co-founder and CEO of Lulalend.

- Lulalend is set to launch a new digital banking platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) called Lula.

- The digital lender has been operating in the SME space since 2014.

Lulalend logo @wearelula.za
Lulalend logo @wearelula.za

Lulalend is set to launch a new digital banking platfor, for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) next month.

The offering will be called Lula.

The digital lender has been operating in the SME space since 2014 and is expanding after finalising its R600 million ($35 million) Series B funding round, led by global impact investor Lightrock.

Above all else, we’re determined to ensure that this investment ultimately benefits the more than 2 million formal and informal SMEs in South Africa whose financial needs remain grossly underserved

Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend

What is going to set them apart in South Africa's growing business banking sector?

Capitec on growth streak as it launches mobile service, sees client surge

Lulalend co-founder and CEO Trevor Gosling tells Bruce Whitfield that first and foremost, they are focused.

We're only focused on the SME segment of the market where we believe there is a bit of a hole in terms of what's offered to SMEs currently in South Africa.

Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend

You can think of it (an SME) as anything as small as a sole trader that's generating a few thousand rand a month up to something that's more established, generating say up to R100 million per annum.

Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend

Gosling says that as Lulalend grew and got to understand the SME community better it came to realise that what these clients want is not just access to cash but a full cash flow management solution.

That is really what we've looked to build for businesses, that they're able to access not only funding through ourselves but with the ability to open a bank account and the cash flow management tools we're able to tailor to SMEs.

Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend

It's going to give them far more chance of success and help them understand their business a whole lot better as well.

Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend

Scroll up to listen to the interview the the Lulalend CEO


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Lulalend launching business banking platform to increase support for SMEs




1 February 2023 5:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
SMEs
business bank
business banking
LulaLend
SME funding
Trevor Gosling
SME banking

More from Business

cosminiftode/123rf

Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

4 February 2023 8:04 AM

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022

3 February 2023 8:52 AM

Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation'

2 February 2023 8:45 PM

What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show talks to investment specialist Prof. Adrian Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 2nix/123rf.com

Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms

2 February 2023 5:22 PM

Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contracts?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Ankerlig Gas Turbine Station @EskomSouthAfrica

PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel

2 February 2023 4:58 PM

According to a Daily Maverick article Eskom's contract prices for diesel from state-owned Petro SA, are much higher than the commercial suppliers it buys smaller quantities from.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Access Bank South Africa takes CFI’s Best Business Banking Solutions in SA title

2 February 2023 11:35 AM

The bank forms part of a financial services group with an established international presence, including subsidiaries in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Tourism acting CEO Mzilikazi Themba Khumalo briefs the media on the sponsorship deal on 2 February 2023. Picture: Kgomotso Modise / Twitter

SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal

2 February 2023 10:36 AM

Questions have been asked about the decision to channel almost R1 billion into a single project involving the football giant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa

2 February 2023 8:36 AM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is adamant that emergency gas power will never solve the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.123rf.com/photo_128023149_beyonce-knowles-at-the-world-premiere-of-the-lion-king-held-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-hollywood-usa-on.html?vti=m4wxuhcyuwepsebl42-1-11

Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa

2 February 2023 6:46 AM

On 1 February, Queen B announced that her 2023 "world" tour "Renaissance" kicks off in May but Africa isn't on the list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

WATCH: New Johannesburg mayor kicks off reign with power cuts in Roodepoort

2 February 2023 5:42 AM

Thapelo Amad has shown his will to crack down on electricity debts by shutting down non-payers' power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

cosminiftode/123rf

Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

4 February 2023 8:04 AM

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pexels-dmitry-demidov-3783471jpg

Alexandra township-based podcast nominated for US podcast award

3 February 2023 4:03 PM

The Podcast Academy in the United States is hosting the awards, and the South African flag is being flown high.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning and says the bad weather is expected from later today. Picture: Tsephe Letseka via Facebook

Its going to be a wet one! Thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng

3 February 2023 1:28 PM

The SA Weather Service has issued thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng for Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cosminiftode/123rf

Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency

3 February 2023 12:15 PM

The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A view of the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Facebook.com

FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world

3 February 2023 11:58 AM

Joburg’s very own iconic FNB Stadium was the only stadium in African to make it into the top 15.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tottenham Hotspur. Picture: Twitter@SpursOfficial

Your 702 top stories making headlines this week

3 February 2023 11:48 AM

702 brings you latest news making headlines this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal

Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal

3 February 2023 9:49 AM

Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JMPD officer helps deliver a baby on the side of the road in Joburg

JMPD officer helps delivers baby while on patrol

3 February 2023 8:44 AM

Sergeant Nkuna, a bystander and the mother’s sister delivered the baby on Beyers Naude in Northcliff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screenshot of Prasa's head of legal, Martha Ngoye, at the state capture commission on Tuesday, 1 June 2021. Picture: SABC Digital News/ YouTube

Prasa whistle-blower has 'mixed feelings' about arbitration case victory

3 February 2023 8:18 AM

An arbitration award was handed down on 30 January that exonerated Martha Ngoye, the suspended head of Legal, Risk and Compliance at Prasa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

WATCH: Son teaches his mother how to stream Netflix on TV

3 February 2023 8:10 AM

A video is going viral of a mother being taught how to use a smart television to stream Netflix and other services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal

Business

PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel

Business Local

Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa

Entertainment Business

EWN Highlights

ANC to swear in new MPs after wave of recent resignations

5 February 2023 12:37 PM

Mashaba leads walk to Lily Mine on two-day commemoration of tragedy

5 February 2023 12:30 PM

SAVA: SA doesn't have enough qualified vets to fill available vacancies

5 February 2023 12:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA