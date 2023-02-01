Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs
Bruce Whitfield interviews Trevor Gosling, co-founder and CEO of Lulalend.
- Lulalend is set to launch a new digital bank for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) called Lula.
- The digital lender has been operating in the SME space since 2014.
Lulalend is set to launch a new digital bank for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) next month.
The offering will be called Lula.
The digital lender has been operating in the SME space since 2014 and is expanding after finalising its R600 million ($35 million) Series B funding round, led by global impact investor Lightrock.
Above all else, we’re determined to ensure that this investment ultimately benefits the more than 2 million formal and informal SMEs in South Africa whose financial needs remain grossly underservedTrevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend
What is going to set them apart in South Africa's growing business banking sector?
Capitec on growth streak as it launches mobile service, sees client surge
Lulalend co-founder and CEO Trevor Gosling tells Bruce Whitfield that first and foremost, they are focused.
We're only focused on the SME segment of the market where we believe there is a bit of a hole in terms of what's offered to SMEs currently in South Africa.Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend
You can think of it (an SME) as anything as small as a sole trader that's generating a few thousand rand a month up to something that's more established, generating say up to R100 million per annum.Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend
Gosling says that as Lulalend grew and got to understand the SME community better it came to realise that what these clients want is not just access to cash but a full cash flow management solution.
That is really what we've looked to build for businesses, that they're able to access not only funding through ourselves but with the ability to open a bank account and the cash flow management tools we're able to tailor to SMEs.Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend
It's going to give them far more chance of success and help them understand their business a whole lot better as well.Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs
Source : https://www.facebook.com/wearelula.za/photos/a.1646347328992069/2861860447440745
