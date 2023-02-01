Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal' There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to d... 1 February 2023 6:46 PM
Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round. 1 February 2023 5:21 PM
Gift of the Givers steps in to help Kalafong Hospital amid water shortages As Kalafong Hospital has been struggling with a lack of water, Gift of the Givers is stepping in to assist. 1 February 2023 2:43 PM
View all Local
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hy... 1 February 2023 5:38 PM
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is. 1 February 2023 5:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat. 1 February 2023 1:37 PM
View all Politics
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal' There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to d... 1 February 2023 6:46 PM
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hy... 1 February 2023 5:38 PM
Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round. 1 February 2023 5:21 PM
View all Business
No good deed goes unpunished: Why do whistleblowers struggle to find employment? Speaking out against corruption and wrongdoing is extremely important, but it can put the livelihoods of whistleblowers at risk. 1 February 2023 3:20 PM
In the digital age, how are mobile wallets changing the way we pay? Living in the digital age has resulted in a number of changes in our lives including how we make payments. 1 February 2023 1:36 PM
It's National Dark Chocolate Day! Here's 5 reasons to make the switch Dark chocolate has a number of nutritious benefits so why not make the switch to the dark side? 1 February 2023 12:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is. 1 February 2023 5:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat. 1 February 2023 1:37 PM
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp. 1 February 2023 12:56 PM
View all Sport
TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV. 1 February 2023 10:04 AM
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world. 31 January 2023 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles. 30 January 2023 10:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hy... 1 February 2023 5:38 PM
'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person María Branyas Morera shares her advice for living a long life. 1 February 2023 4:04 AM
Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea. 31 January 2023 11:34 AM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs

1 February 2023 5:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
SMEs
business bank
business banking
LulaLend
SME funding
Trevor Gosling
SME banking

Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Trevor Gosling, co-founder and CEO of Lulalend.

- Lulalend is set to launch a new digital bank for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) called Lula.

- The digital lender has been operating in the SME space since 2014.

Lulalend logo @wearelula.za
Lulalend logo @wearelula.za

Lulalend is set to launch a new digital bank for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) next month.

The offering will be called Lula.

The digital lender has been operating in the SME space since 2014 and is expanding after finalising its R600 million ($35 million) Series B funding round, led by global impact investor Lightrock.

Above all else, we’re determined to ensure that this investment ultimately benefits the more than 2 million formal and informal SMEs in South Africa whose financial needs remain grossly underserved

Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend

What is going to set them apart in South Africa's growing business banking sector?

Capitec on growth streak as it launches mobile service, sees client surge

Lulalend co-founder and CEO Trevor Gosling tells Bruce Whitfield that first and foremost, they are focused.

We're only focused on the SME segment of the market where we believe there is a bit of a hole in terms of what's offered to SMEs currently in South Africa.

Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend

You can think of it (an SME) as anything as small as a sole trader that's generating a few thousand rand a month up to something that's more established, generating say up to R100 million per annum.

Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend

Gosling says that as Lulalend grew and got to understand the SME community better it came to realise that what these clients want is not just access to cash but a full cash flow management solution.

That is really what we've looked to build for businesses, that they're able to access not only funding through ourselves but with the ability to open a bank account and the cash flow management tools we're able to tailor to SMEs.

Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend

It's going to give them far more chance of success and help them understand their business a whole lot better as well.

Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend

Scroll up to listen to the interview the the Lulalend CEO


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs




1 February 2023 5:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
SMEs
business bank
business banking
LulaLend
SME funding
Trevor Gosling
SME banking

More from Business

Photo by Daniel Norin on Unsplash

SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'

1 February 2023 6:46 PM

There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas

1 February 2023 5:38 PM

We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg business owners close up shop as Eskom implements load shedding. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding

1 February 2023 8:43 AM

Global consultancy firm PwC estimates that South Africa's economy could have grown by as much as 7% last year had there been a reliable electricity supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video posted by Checkers following up on its price comparison ads in the UK and Australia @checkerssa

Woolies gets in on the action after Checkers runs ads in UK, Australia

31 January 2023 7:23 PM

Checkers got a lot of social media mileage out of ads it placed in UK and Australian newspapers despite having no stores in those countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kagenmi/123rf.com

Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement

31 January 2023 5:53 PM

Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts

31 January 2023 5:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula addressing the media on 31 January 2023. Picture: @MbalulaFikile / Twitter

Load shedding-free in 2023? Energy crisis declared ‘code red’

31 January 2023 11:22 AM

The secretary general said the ANC wanted to ensure the country had no power outages by the end of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The Tyranny of Growth' - A book that exposes the dark truth of economic growth

31 January 2023 9:17 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will my boss understand when Eskom sheds its load? © milkos/123rf.com

Loadshedding ends 'work-from-home' in SA (it's still going strong elsewhere)

31 January 2023 8:28 AM

But truth be told, working in an office doesn't improve productivity, says Employment Law Specialist Osbourne Molatudi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I took the little I had, and gambled it on myself' - Comedian, Eugene Khoza

30 January 2023 7:28 PM

Media personality, Eugene Khoza shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Photo by Daniel Norin on Unsplash

SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'

1 February 2023 6:46 PM

There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

Gift of the Givers steps in to help Kalafong Hospital amid water shortages

1 February 2023 2:43 PM

As Kalafong Hospital has been struggling with a lack of water, Gift of the Givers is stepping in to assist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Singer-songwriter Msaki announced her hiatus from music and social media in January, Picture:@MsakiZA/Twitter

Taking a breather: Msaki announces final gig guide before dropping her mic

1 February 2023 1:15 PM

Songstress and renowned musician Msaki will be taking a break from music and social media until further notice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

Joburg Water says areas affected by water cuts will be stabilised by Friday

1 February 2023 1:14 PM

Areas still experiencing water cuts should see a return of their usual water supply by the end of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma. Picture: @TembaBavuma/Twitter

Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator

1 February 2023 12:56 PM

That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the NCOP sitting in KZN on Friday, 18 November 2022. Picture: Presidency/Twitter.

Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?

1 February 2023 12:54 PM

Cyril Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out, says ANC spokesperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Warongdech Thaiwatcharamas/ 123rf.com

City power cuts off Roodepoort residents for not paying

1 February 2023 12:31 PM

On Wednesday, City Power embarked on an operation in Roodepoort to cut off residents who are defaulting on payments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Is South Africa on the road to becoming a mafia state? Picture: Chickenonline from Pixabay

Is South Africa on the road to becoming a mafia state?

1 February 2023 11:00 AM

South Africa has seen significant organised crimes, deep corruption and investors losing interest. Could we become a mafia state?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Democratic Alliance held a media briefing at Hector Peterson Memorial, Soweto on Monday 30 January 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader

1 February 2023 9:42 AM

Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ferli/123rf.com

What age should children starts doing chores at home (if at all)? Twitter reacts

1 February 2023 9:06 AM

A tweet is going viral after Twitter user @BontlefeelaB said that children should not do home chores in an adult house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Detective of the Year' who nabbed serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu 'on duty 24/7'

Local

[WATCH] Beggar fools motorists impersonating disabled for money

Local

'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Soshanguve calm after frustrated residents protest over water problems

1 February 2023 7:55 PM

R1bn Tottenham Hotspur 'deal' with SA tourism is irresponsible: Brand Africa

1 February 2023 7:45 PM

Beyoncé snubs Africa again as 'Renaissance' world tour dates announced

1 February 2023 7:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA