Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa

2 February 2023 6:46 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Beyonce
Beyonce music
Renaissance

On 1 February, Queen B announced that her 2023 "world" tour "Renaissance" kicks off in May but Africa isn't on the list.

It's true, BeyHive fans, Beyoncé (41) will tour this year!

Queen B made the announcement on 1 February.

This "world" tour announcement came after Queen B performed exclusively and privately at a luxury resort in Dubai for selected influencers and journalists which included local socialites; Thando Thabethe, Rich Mnisi, and Maps Maponyane.

B's "Renaissance" tour will be her sixth solo headlining tour since her 2018 On the Run II tour with husband and longtime collaborator Jay-Z.

The tour kicks off in Stockholm on 10 May and circles around Minneapolis on 20 July.

The "Cuff It" trendsetter will visit these countries in between:

The multiple Grammy award-winning singer will take a short break and get back to it with the North American leg of her tour starting on 27 September, with more dates due to be announced.

Of course, many fans were delighted about this news.

But some fans noticed that the Queen really said, "to the left" when she outlined her "world" tour because Africa forms no part of it.

Fans took to Twitter to express their feelings about this:

So yes, Africa isn't on the list... But this didn't stop fans from hoping that maybe, just maybe, she'll stop by in 2024.

Who knows... maybe this is true, or maybe it isn't.

All we know is, there'll always be a homecoming in Africa for Queen B.


This article first appeared on KFM : Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa




