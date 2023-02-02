WATCH: New Johannesburg mayor kicks off reign with power cuts in Roodepoort
JOHANNESBURG - On 1 February 2023, newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad, along with City Power, led an electricity cut-off operation in Roodepoort, aiming to cut off power supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills.On 1 February 2023, newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad, along with City Power, led an electricity cut off operation in Roodepoort, aiming to cut off power supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills.
