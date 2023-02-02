Ukraine expects MAJOR Russian offensive later this month

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Incredible!! In 1960, children predicted the future of technology Three children from the 60s were having a conversation about how technology would change how people behaved and lived. 7 February 2023 11:01 AM
WATCH: Players use 'rock, paper, scissors' to decide a free kick Well, two players from the Scottish football league did the challenge to decide who will take a free kick. 7 February 2023 10:55 AM
Do your part, donate blood today! The national blood service has called on South Africans to donate blood as stocks reach a significant low. 7 February 2023 10:03 AM
View all Local
'People want to benefit from our sweat' - Ex-Political Prisoners on Silent Disco Robben Island will remain 'silent for' now, after a planned event called the 'Silent Disco' on 18 February was postponed this week... 7 February 2023 6:50 AM
SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey. 7 February 2023 6:46 AM
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses. 6 February 2023 3:24 PM
View all Politics
Loadshedding wreaking havoc on agriculture and meat producing sectors Bruce Whitfield speaks to Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group. 6 February 2023 7:27 PM
RMB sets up New York office to facilitate business flow from U.S into Africa Bruce Whitfield speaks to Emrie Brown, CEO at RMB. 6 February 2023 6:56 PM
Government and Eskom can now only be rescued by the private sector says expert Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Leon, partner and Africa Chair at Herbert Smith Freehills. 6 February 2023 6:28 PM
View all Business
Is your partner in debt? 3 tips on how to help them (and you) Discussing debt with your partner can be overwhelming. Here are a few tips to help you or your partner get out of debt. 7 February 2023 8:04 AM
5 karaoke bars in Joburg where you can sing your heart out Unleash your inner pop star of one of Joburg's hot karaoke spots. 7 February 2023 7:52 AM
Clinical psychologist explains parent-child resentments and how to heal them Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Liane Lurie on Family matters about dealing with resentment toward parents. 6 February 2023 4:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Man City charged by Premier League for alleged breach of financial rules The Premier League has charged the Cityzens with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation... 6 February 2023 5:45 PM
Moeti family still in shock after John's passing The legendary Bafana Bafana midfielder, who was part of the 1996 AFCON winning team, died on Monday after "receiving specialist me... 6 February 2023 5:16 PM
'John had a calming effect on everyone' - Gavin Lane on passing of John Moeti Well-loved former Bafana Bafana midfielder and Orlando Pirates captain John Moeti passed away on Monday. 6 February 2023 2:24 PM
View all Sport
5 karaoke bars in Joburg where you can sing your heart out Unleash your inner pop star of one of Joburg's hot karaoke spots. 7 February 2023 7:52 AM
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys. 6 February 2023 6:41 AM
We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete' Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’. 6 February 2023 5:34 AM
View all Entertainment
SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey. 7 February 2023 6:46 AM
Danish protests erupt on plan to scrap Christian holiday to pay for weapons About 50 000 Danes took to the Copenhagen streets in protest of scrapping a national holiday to increase defence spending. 6 February 2023 9:21 AM
Avalanche kill scores of tourists in Austria and Switzerland Tourists from China, Germany, and New Zealand are among the dead. 6 February 2023 8:55 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
Time to beef up the Deputy President role? David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa. 6 February 2023 10:12 AM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Ukraine expects MAJOR Russian offensive later this month

2 February 2023 8:04 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
War in Ukraine

As the conflict nears the one-year mark, Ukraine says a Russian push is fast approaching.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

• The Russia-Ukraine war will reach its one-year anniversary in February

• Military experts warn that a major new offensive by Russia is likely

• Ukraine has asked for backing from the West in anticipation of this

FILE: Ukraine to receive Leopard 2 tankers amidst Russian war. Picture: Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command
FILE: Ukraine to receive Leopard 2 tankers amidst Russian war. Picture: Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for more assistance from the West, requesting fighter jets to help his country repel attacks by Russia.

US president Joe Biden could reportedly announce new military aid as early as this week.

That might be the time that a new offensive is launched and all these Western weapons and potentially battle tanks get put to the test.

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

The push is speculated to happen on the Russian army’s special holiday, Defender of the Fatherland Day on 23 February.

There’s been this big conscription... there are an extra 300 000 to 500 000 soldiers in the Russian army who have deployed closer to Ukraine if not actually on the border of Ukraine.

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.




2 February 2023 8:04 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
War in Ukraine

More from World

FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram

SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed

7 February 2023 6:46 AM

A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ukraine to receive Leopard 2 tankers amidst Russian war. Picture: Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command

Danish protests erupt on plan to scrap Christian holiday to pay for weapons

6 February 2023 9:21 AM

About 50 000 Danes took to the Copenhagen streets in protest of scrapping a national holiday to increase defence spending.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mkopka/123rf.com

Avalanche kill scores of tourists in Austria and Switzerland

6 February 2023 8:55 AM

Tourists from China, Germany, and New Zealand are among the dead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rolffimages/123rf.com

US shoots down Chinese (spy?) balloon: 'What was it doing there?'

6 February 2023 8:39 AM

The US Department of Defence confirmed on Sunday its fighter jets brought down the balloon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In this video grab from AFP TV taken on February 6, 2023, rescuers search for victims of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Diyarbakir, in southeastern Turkey, levelling buildings across several cities and causing damages in neighbouring Syria. Picture: AFP

UPDATE: Turkey earthquake death toll continues to rise

6 February 2023 4:46 AM

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake had its epicentre in southeastern Turkey near the border between the two countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Welsh flag, Wales. Picture: Pixabay.

Tom Jones song ‘Delilah’ banned to curb Welsh rugby sexism scandal

3 February 2023 10:10 AM

The Welsh song will not be performed at the 2023 Six Nations Championship taking place this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping. Picture: Wiki media commons

Mike Pompeo: China’s president is the world’s most dangerous leader

3 February 2023 9:51 AM

The former US Secretary of State believes Xi Jinping is after world control and is more dangerous than Vladimir Putin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation'

2 February 2023 8:45 PM

What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show talks to investment specialist Prof. Adrian Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @omgheyluna/Twitter.

Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem

2 February 2023 10:54 AM

People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Laura Garcia from Pexels

Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport

2 February 2023 10:10 AM

A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed

World Politics

'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation

Politics Local

Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Multi-million rand abalone bust in Cape Town

7 February 2023 12:30 PM

EFF alleges IFP plotting to assassinate secretary-general Marshall Dlamini

7 February 2023 12:22 PM

Seriti Resources: Coal plays an essential role in driving economic growth

7 February 2023 11:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA