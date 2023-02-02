[REVIEW] Oxygen therapy: We try the hottest trend in ANTI-AGING and RECOVERY
Liezel van der Westhuizen chats with Africa Melane and expert Henriette Davis about her experience with the hottest celeb-loving, anti-aging and recovery secret, 'medium hyperbaric oxygen therapy' (mHBOT).
mHBOT is the universal acronym for medium hyperbaric oxygen therapy. It’s all about speeding up recovery. This will include recovery from hard sports training sessions, injuries, post-surgery, long Covid, and wound healing to name but a few.Henriette Davis, owner of mHBOT and kinesiologist
Why oxygen therapy?
A healthy body can absorb a maximum of 100% oxygen, however, under pressure that percentage increases multiple times. The body needs oxygen to heal. So, the more oxygen, the faster the healing.Henriette Davis, owner of mHBOT and kinesiologist
How does it work?
The patient will enter the hyperbaric chamber which will be compressed to 1.45 atmospheres, the patient will have an oxygen mask to further increase the oxygen levels. A session usually lasts about 60 minutes. Our hyperbaric chamber is big enough to sit upright and Wi-Fi is available inside the chamber.Henriette Davis, owner of mHBOT and kinesiologist
What are the benefits of oxygen therapy?
A strengthened immune [system], reduces the inflammatory response, improves circulation, and it fights infection.Henriette Davis, owner of mHBOT and kinesiologist
All of these benefits make oxygen therapy a favourite among celebrities and athletes, including Justin Bieber, Michael Phelps, LeBron James, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Van der Westhuizen gives it a "thumbs up".
I did feel a little bit of a difference. I do give it a thumbs up but I think it is something that you do have to regularly do. The one place that I do say I really felt a big difference is sleep at night. I really had my best night's sleep.Liezel van der Westhuizen, resident wellness and fitness guru
Van der Westhuizen also says that, if you have a fear of the dark or are claustrophobic, you don't have to worry because you can get out at any time and the chamber is "big enough" and "well-lit".
Want to give this one a try?
Check out the website or call 083 4444 321.
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interviews.
This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] Oxygen therapy: We try the hottest trend in ANTI-AGING and RECOVERY
Source : annaberdnik
