Ekurhuleni council chief whip Khetha Shandu resigns
JOHANNESBURG – A City of Ekurhuleni council sitting is planned for Thursday afternoon following the resignation of chief whip Khetha Shandu.
Shandu said on Wednesday his resignation would be effective immediately.
He was facing a motion of no confidence alongside speaker Raymond Dhlamini, which Eyewitness News understands is still on the council’s meeting agenda.
Dhamini said the Ekurhuleni city manager would have to inform the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to prepare for the election of a new whip.
A ward councillor in the region, Pieter Henning, also resigned this week.
“It has been a very hard decision and it took me months to make this final decision,” Henning said on Monday.
He committed to fulfilling his duties as ward councillor and oversight chairperson until 28 February.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ekurhuleni council chief whip Khetha Shandu resigns
More from Politics
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.Read More
[LISTEN] Education MEC visits Brakpan school where fatal stabbing occurred
Mandy Wiener speaks to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MECRead More
[LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Kenny Kunene.Read More
Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency
The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project.Read More
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week
702 brings you latest news making headlines this week.Read More
Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal
Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife
After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition.Read More
Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review
'When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull out a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem.'Read More
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi
TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good.Read More