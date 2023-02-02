Ekurhuleni council chief whip Khetha Shandu resigns





JOHANNESBURG – A City of Ekurhuleni council sitting is planned for Thursday afternoon following the resignation of chief whip Khetha Shandu.

Shandu said on Wednesday his resignation would be effective immediately.

He was facing a motion of no confidence alongside speaker Raymond Dhlamini, which Eyewitness News understands is still on the council’s meeting agenda.

Dhamini said the Ekurhuleni city manager would have to inform the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to prepare for the election of a new whip.

A ward councillor in the region, Pieter Henning, also resigned this week.

“It has been a very hard decision and it took me months to make this final decision,” Henning said on Monday.

He committed to fulfilling his duties as ward councillor and oversight chairperson until 28 February.

