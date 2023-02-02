Are you a digital hoarder?
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the world (Skip to 2:30)
Friedman has said that over the years her email inbox has periods where it becomes too full, which forces her to conduct a "mass purge".
Ford says he often struggles to delete files as he never knows when he may need it again.
REALTED: Hoarder: 'I carried heavy bags of newspapers to the office and back every day '
ABC news released an article titled 'Digital hoarding could be linked to anxiety, say some researchers, and technology may be to blame', that focuses on Kristin O'Connell and her digital hoarding problem.
O'Connell says that she has thousands upon thousands of screenshots from the past 10 years as well as hundreds of unread texts from the past year and more than 17 000 unread emails.
According to the article, O'Connell says that her hoarding is linked to her diagnosis of PTSD and autism, which prevents her from opening and deleting files.
O'Connell is certainly not alone.
According to a study of a 47-year-old man, who had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and displayed traditional hoarding symptoms, he took and kept 1 000 digital photographs each day.
That's right... 1 000 pictures in one day.
Because of this and other findings, the British Medical Journal, conductor of the study, wants digital hoarding to form as a subcategory of the hoarding disorder.
I seem to not want to lose anything important and I think somewhere in between, in the dates there's something that I wanna hold on to and therefore hold onto everything because I don't know which one is important.Clarence Ford, News and Views
You have to ask yourself in this new era, are you a digital hoarder?Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
As the world changes, these kinds of disorders take on a new form and so I hadn't really thought of it as a disorder.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are you a digital hoarder?
Source : Image: @gabrielle_cc / 3 images
More from Local
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.Read More
Alexandra township-based podcast nominated for US podcast award
The Podcast Academy in the United States is hosting the awards, and the South African flag is being flown high.Read More
Its going to be a wet one! Thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng
The SA Weather Service has issued thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng for Friday.Read More
Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency
The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project.Read More
FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world
Joburg’s very own iconic FNB Stadium was the only stadium in African to make it into the top 15.Read More
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week
702 brings you latest news making headlines this week.Read More
Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal
Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
JMPD officer helps delivers baby while on patrol
Sergeant Nkuna, a bystander and the mother’s sister delivered the baby on Beyers Naude in Northcliff.Read More
Prasa whistle-blower has 'mixed feelings' about arbitration case victory
An arbitration award was handed down on 30 January that exonerated Martha Ngoye, the suspended head of Legal, Risk and Compliance at Prasa.Read More
More from Lifestyle
How spouses can approach financial planning
702's resident financial expert Paul Roelofse chats about joint financial planning in relationships .Read More
Ever tried reiki? Here's how it works
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified reiki master practitioner at Inner Essence, Ingrid PollackRead More
Celebrating female authors at the 1st Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers organiser and reading activist, Lorraine Sithole, about what we can expect from the event.Read More
The 10 commandments for taking young children to shopping centres
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to human potential and parent expert, Nikki Bush, about how parents can make the experience pleasant and memorable.Read More
'There is no success without failure' - Nontokozo Madonsela
Relebogile Mabotja chats to Momentum-Metropolitan Group Chief Marketing Officer Nontokozo Madonsela.Read More
How to fight fair. Life coach's expert tips on managing relationship conflict
Counsellor and relationship coach, Shelley Lewin, joins Clement Manyathela to share some advice on healthy relationship conflict.Read More
Be thrilled, amazed and emotional with John Maytham's books of the week
If you are looking for a book to enrich your mind this weekend, try one of John Maytham’s top picks for the week.Read More
Words matter: why we should be mindful of how we use mental health language
The words we use are important, but there has been a rising trend of misusing language around mental health.Read More
Just THREE ingredients or less make these delish Nutella recipes
World Nutella Day is on Sunday, 5 February and we're sharing easy, fool-proof, hacky recipes that take about 10 minutes to make.Read More