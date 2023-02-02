



Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the world (Skip to 2:30)

Friedman has said that over the years her email inbox has periods where it becomes too full, which forces her to conduct a "mass purge".

Ford says he often struggles to delete files as he never knows when he may need it again.

ABC news released an article titled 'Digital hoarding could be linked to anxiety, say some researchers, and technology may be to blame', that focuses on Kristin O'Connell and her digital hoarding problem.

O'Connell says that she has thousands upon thousands of screenshots from the past 10 years as well as hundreds of unread texts from the past year and more than 17 000 unread emails.

According to the article, O'Connell says that her hoarding is linked to her diagnosis of PTSD and autism, which prevents her from opening and deleting files.

O'Connell is certainly not alone.

According to a study of a 47-year-old man, who had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and displayed traditional hoarding symptoms, he took and kept 1 000 digital photographs each day.

That's right... 1 000 pictures in one day.

Because of this and other findings, the British Medical Journal, conductor of the study, wants digital hoarding to form as a subcategory of the hoarding disorder.

I seem to not want to lose anything important and I think somewhere in between, in the dates there's something that I wanna hold on to and therefore hold onto everything because I don't know which one is important. Clarence Ford, News and Views

You have to ask yourself in this new era, are you a digital hoarder? Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

As the world changes, these kinds of disorders take on a new form and so I hadn't really thought of it as a disorder. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

