Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050





The population of Sub-Saharan Africa is growing faster than the rest of the world as the fertility rate is almost double the global average.

The fertility rate - which refers to the average number of children a woman will have in her life has seen a decline across the world since 1950, when the global average was 4.9 births per woman.

Copyright : Danil Roudenko / 123rf

As of 2020 the global average was 2.4 births per woman.

However, in the same period in Sub-Saharan Africa, the fertility rate only declined to 4.7 per woman, from 6.5 in 1950.

According to the United Nations (UN), the data suggests the population of Sub-Saharan Africa could double by the year 2050.

While population growth is anticipated in Sub-Saharan Africa, the UN says 61 countries are expecting a population decline in the same period.