Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020 Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
Alexandra township-based podcast nominated for US podcast award The Podcast Academy in the United States is hosting the awards, and the South African flag is being flown high. 3 February 2023 4:03 PM
Its going to be a wet one! Thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng The SA Weather Service has issued thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng for Friday. 3 February 2023 1:28 PM
View all Local
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
[LISTEN] Education MEC visits Brakpan school where fatal stabbing occurred Mandy Wiener speaks to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MEC 3 February 2023 12:49 PM
[LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg. Mandy Wiener speaks to Kenny Kunene. 3 February 2023 12:42 PM
View all Politics
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022 Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five poin... 3 February 2023 8:52 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
View all Business
How spouses can approach financial planning 702's resident financial expert Paul Roelofse chats about joint financial planning in relationships . 5 February 2023 7:26 AM
Ever tried reiki? Here's how it works Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified reiki master practitioner at Inner Essence, Ingrid Pollack 5 February 2023 6:19 AM
Celebrating female authors at the 1st Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers organiser and reading activist, Lorraine Sithole, about what w... 4 February 2023 11:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane 'People from the township have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on,' he says. 3 February 2023 5:21 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities every weekday at 6pm. 3 February 2023 3:54 PM
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week 702 brings you latest news making headlines this week. 3 February 2023 11:48 AM
View all Sport
Could the Carters dominate the 2023 Grammy's? Could the King and Queen of Hip-Hop and Pop break records at the 2023 Grammy Awards? 5 February 2023 10:39 AM
ICYMI: Nayan Khaduawins Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Brooklyn Mall We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds. 4 February 2023 10:03 AM
[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic 'My water broke and then she was in my pants!' Woman recalls shock after giving birth in traffic. 3 February 2023 1:41 PM
View all Entertainment
Tom Jones song ‘Delilah’ banned to curb Welsh rugby sexism scandal The Welsh song will not be performed at the 2023 Six Nations Championship taking place this weekend. 3 February 2023 10:10 AM
Mike Pompeo: China’s president is the world’s most dangerous leader The former US Secretary of State believes Xi Jinping is after world control and is more dangerous than Vladimir Putin. 3 February 2023 9:51 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
View all Africa
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050

2 February 2023 8:54 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Population
sub-Saharan Africa
fertility rates
birth rates

While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average.

The population of Sub-Saharan Africa is growing faster than the rest of the world as the fertility rate is almost double the global average.

The fertility rate - which refers to the average number of children a woman will have in her life has seen a decline across the world since 1950, when the global average was 4.9 births per woman.

Copyright : Danil Roudenko / 123rf
Copyright : Danil Roudenko / 123rf

As of 2020 the global average was 2.4 births per woman.

However, in the same period in Sub-Saharan Africa, the fertility rate only declined to 4.7 per woman, from 6.5 in 1950.

According to the United Nations (UN), the data suggests the population of Sub-Saharan Africa could double by the year 2050.

While population growth is anticipated in Sub-Saharan Africa, the UN says 61 countries are expecting a population decline in the same period.




2 February 2023 8:54 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Population
sub-Saharan Africa
fertility rates
birth rates

More from Africa

Image by Hiobson

Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities

27 January 2023 2:51 PM

The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kodda/123rf.com

Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025

27 January 2023 11:11 AM

Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In this file photo taken on 12 September 2022, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about a public holiday on 26 September 2022 to mark the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 19 January 2023 she will resign next month. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go

26 January 2023 5:23 AM

Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections

18 January 2023 7:41 AM

General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC

17 January 2023 2:41 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Members of the SANDF's Light Modern Brigade. Picture: @SANDF_ZA/Twitter

Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire

11 January 2023 6:57 AM

Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. © lcswart/123rf.com

500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season

4 January 2023 8:14 AM

The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Ugandan flag. Picture: OpenClipart-Vectors/Pixabay.com

Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy

4 January 2023 5:33 AM

A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Botswana President Ian Khama during a press conference in Johannesburg on 12 December 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama

30 December 2022 6:13 AM

Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© anankkml/123rf.com

Shell pays farmers R272 million for oil damage, despite not confessing guilt

29 December 2022 5:17 AM

International oil company Shell will pay €15 million (R272 million) to three Nigerian farmers and their villages in Niger Delta.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal

Business

PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel

Business Local

Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa

Entertainment Business

EWN Highlights

ANC to swear in new MPs after wave of recent resignations

5 February 2023 12:37 PM

Mashaba leads walk to Lily Mine on two-day commemoration of tragedy

5 February 2023 12:30 PM

SAVA: SA doesn't have enough qualified vets to fill available vacancies

5 February 2023 12:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA