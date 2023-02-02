



Clarence Ford speaks to Barbs Wire correspondent, Barbara Friedman

The duo left their baby after they were turned back upon arrival for not having an appropriate ticket for their child.

The unidentified pair were checking in for a Ryanair flight from Ben Gurion International Airport to Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday with the infant.

The couple, after being informed that they cannot board the plane without the baby's ticket, headed off to the flight terminal and deserted their infant at the airline check-in counter.

Israeli Police reportedly told CNN that the matter appeared to have been resolved by the time police arrived on the scene. "The baby was with the parents and there's no further investigation," he said.

Photo by Laura Garcia from Pexels

They then retreated and then came through to check-in again a little while later without the baby. They left the baby in the airport. Barbara Friedman - Barb's Wire Correspondent

Listen to the full audio above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport