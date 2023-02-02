Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020 Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
Alexandra township-based podcast nominated for US podcast award The Podcast Academy in the United States is hosting the awards, and the South African flag is being flown high. 3 February 2023 4:03 PM
Its going to be a wet one! Thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng The SA Weather Service has issued thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng for Friday. 3 February 2023 1:28 PM
View all Local
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
[LISTEN] Education MEC visits Brakpan school where fatal stabbing occurred Mandy Wiener speaks to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MEC 3 February 2023 12:49 PM
[LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg. Mandy Wiener speaks to Kenny Kunene. 3 February 2023 12:42 PM
View all Politics
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022 Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five poin... 3 February 2023 8:52 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
View all Business
How spouses can approach financial planning 702's resident financial expert Paul Roelofse chats about joint financial planning in relationships . 5 February 2023 7:26 AM
Ever tried reiki? Here's how it works Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified reiki master practitioner at Inner Essence, Ingrid Pollack 5 February 2023 6:19 AM
Celebrating female authors at the 1st Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers organiser and reading activist, Lorraine Sithole, about what w... 4 February 2023 11:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane 'People from the township have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on,' he says. 3 February 2023 5:21 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities every weekday at 6pm. 3 February 2023 3:54 PM
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week 702 brings you latest news making headlines this week. 3 February 2023 11:48 AM
View all Sport
Could the Carters dominate the 2023 Grammy's? Could the King and Queen of Hip-Hop and Pop break records at the 2023 Grammy Awards? 5 February 2023 10:39 AM
ICYMI: Nayan Khaduawins Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Brooklyn Mall We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds. 4 February 2023 10:03 AM
[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic 'My water broke and then she was in my pants!' Woman recalls shock after giving birth in traffic. 3 February 2023 1:41 PM
View all Entertainment
Tom Jones song ‘Delilah’ banned to curb Welsh rugby sexism scandal The Welsh song will not be performed at the 2023 Six Nations Championship taking place this weekend. 3 February 2023 10:10 AM
Mike Pompeo: China’s president is the world’s most dangerous leader The former US Secretary of State believes Xi Jinping is after world control and is more dangerous than Vladimir Putin. 3 February 2023 9:51 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
View all Africa
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport

2 February 2023 10:10 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Baby
Tel Aviv
airport
couple
flying
Barb's wire
baby on board

A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbs Wire correspondent, Barbara Friedman

The duo left their baby after they were turned back upon arrival for not having an appropriate ticket for their child.

The unidentified pair were checking in for a Ryanair flight from Ben Gurion International Airport to Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday with the infant.

The couple, after being informed that they cannot board the plane without the baby's ticket, headed off to the flight terminal and deserted their infant at the airline check-in counter.

Israeli Police reportedly told CNN that the matter appeared to have been resolved by the time police arrived on the scene. "The baby was with the parents and there's no further investigation," he said.

Photo by Laura Garcia from Pexels
Photo by Laura Garcia from Pexels

They then retreated and then came through to check-in again a little while later without the baby. They left the baby in the airport.

Barbara Friedman - Barb's Wire Correspondent

Listen to the full audio above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport




2 February 2023 10:10 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Baby
Tel Aviv
airport
couple
flying
Barb's wire
baby on board

More from World

FILE: Welsh flag, Wales. Picture: Pixabay.

Tom Jones song ‘Delilah’ banned to curb Welsh rugby sexism scandal

3 February 2023 10:10 AM

The Welsh song will not be performed at the 2023 Six Nations Championship taking place this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping. Picture: Wiki media commons

Mike Pompeo: China’s president is the world’s most dangerous leader

3 February 2023 9:51 AM

The former US Secretary of State believes Xi Jinping is after world control and is more dangerous than Vladimir Putin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation'

2 February 2023 8:45 PM

What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show talks to investment specialist Prof. Adrian Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @omgheyluna/Twitter.

Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem

2 February 2023 10:54 AM

People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Shetland Vikings embrace gender equality as women join in flaming festivities. Picture: Pexels

Shetland Viking Festival embraces gender equality for first time in 142 years

2 February 2023 8:24 AM

Up Helly Aa fire festival - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is, for the first time in 142 years, open to all genders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ukraine to receive Leopard 2 tankers amidst Russian war. Picture: Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command

Ukraine expects MAJOR Russian offensive later this month

2 February 2023 8:04 AM

As the conflict nears the one-year mark, Ukraine says a Russian push is fast approaching.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas

1 February 2023 5:38 PM

We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: @MariaBranyas112 on Twitter

'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person

1 February 2023 4:04 AM

María Branyas Morera shares her advice for living a long life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cruise ship. Picture: stokpic from Pixabay

Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time

31 January 2023 11:34 AM

Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Ron Rev Fenomeno from Pixabay.

8 year old boy 'critical but stable' after lightning strike hits him in chest

31 January 2023 11:12 AM

An eight-year-old boy was swimming at a beach in Australia when he was struck by a bolt of lightning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal

Business

PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel

Business Local

Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa

Entertainment Business

EWN Highlights

ANC to swear in new MPs after wave of recent resignations

5 February 2023 12:37 PM

Mashaba leads walk to Lily Mine on two-day commemoration of tragedy

5 February 2023 12:30 PM

SAVA: SA doesn't have enough qualified vets to fill available vacancies

5 February 2023 12:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA