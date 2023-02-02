Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
[LISTEN] Let wild animals stay wild: should exotic pets be outlawed?

2 February 2023
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Wild animals
Exotic pets
Clement Manyathela
Flora Mokgohloa
Douglas Wolhuter
Lizaene Cornwall

There have been two separate incidents of escaped tigers in Johannesburg this year because of people keeping wild animals as pets.

Some people enjoy keeping wild or exotic animals as pets and having these animals living on their private residences.

These animals have not adapted to living alongside humans, rarely have their needs met in captivity and pose a risk to others in the community if they escape.

Do we need to see changes made to legislation to stop people from keeping wild animals as pets?

Picture: pixabay.com
Picture: pixabay.com

Clement Manyathela speaks to Flora Mokgohloa, deputy director general for Biodiversity and conservation, Douglas Wolhuter, National Senior Inspector Manager Wildlife Protection Unit National Council of SPCAs and Lizaene Cornwall, Panthera Africa Big Cat Sanctuary.




