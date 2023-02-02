[LISTEN] Let wild animals stay wild: should exotic pets be outlawed?
Some people enjoy keeping wild or exotic animals as pets and having these animals living on their private residences.
These animals have not adapted to living alongside humans, rarely have their needs met in captivity and pose a risk to others in the community if they escape.
Do we need to see changes made to legislation to stop people from keeping wild animals as pets?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Flora Mokgohloa, deputy director general for Biodiversity and conservation, Douglas Wolhuter, National Senior Inspector Manager Wildlife Protection Unit National Council of SPCAs and Lizaene Cornwall, Panthera Africa Big Cat Sanctuary.
