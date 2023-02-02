[WATCH] Winter storm causes man to slip and fall
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Emily Dove also known as (egbd27) on Twitter, jokingly told tweeps to pray for her husband after falling on himself.
Prayers for my husband, a casualty of the winter storm. pic.twitter.com/si7HD6VRQa' Emily Dove (@egbd27) January 31, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
More from Local
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.Read More
Alexandra township-based podcast nominated for US podcast award
The Podcast Academy in the United States is hosting the awards, and the South African flag is being flown high.Read More
Its going to be a wet one! Thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng
The SA Weather Service has issued thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng for Friday.Read More
Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency
The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project.Read More
FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world
Joburg’s very own iconic FNB Stadium was the only stadium in African to make it into the top 15.Read More
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week
702 brings you latest news making headlines this week.Read More
Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal
Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
JMPD officer helps delivers baby while on patrol
Sergeant Nkuna, a bystander and the mother’s sister delivered the baby on Beyers Naude in Northcliff.Read More
Prasa whistle-blower has 'mixed feelings' about arbitration case victory
An arbitration award was handed down on 30 January that exonerated Martha Ngoye, the suspended head of Legal, Risk and Compliance at Prasa.Read More