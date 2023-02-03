[WATCH] Trevor Noah tells Stephen Colbert how his life flashed before his eyes
Former Daily Show host, Trevor Noah was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and he spoke about the holiday he went on with his friends, which include Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga, Xolisa Dyeshana, and Sizwe Dhlomo.
The group of friends went on their annual friend holiday to Costa Rica in December during the festive season.
We do something that we really don't want to do. For the experience.Trevor Noah, comedian
Life flashing in front of Trevor Noah's eyes
The friends went white river rafting in Costa Rica but their raft overturned while they going through a rapid.
Noah talks to Colbert about how they were going along the river and the next thing they were flipped over in the river.
That's actually my friend Anele (Mdoda) and she has flipped upside down as you can see. You've got to admit it's a pretty amazing picture.Trevor Noah, comedian
Watch the video
Trevor Noah will host The GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, 5 February.
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Trevor Noah tells Stephen Colbert how his life flashed before his eyes
