The secret to making modern love last is HERE and it's already in your kitchen





In the new-age dating world of situationships, sneaky links, side baes, open or committed relationships — love can be a bit... confusing.

Researchers at The Open University in the UK interviewed about 5 000 men and women on how to make love last in the 21st century.

The “Enduring Love” survey-based study revealed the cutest (and simplest) answer...

A cup of tea.

Photo by Manki Kim on Unsplash

Yip!

A cup of tea a day makes love stay... and it's probably in your kitchen right now!

The research showed that it’s not grand bouquets of flowers and boxes of chocolates that keep love alive, but rather selfless gestures, with a cup of tea being singled out as a significant sign of a partner’s affection.

But why?

In the modern age of technology, when we are communicating more than ever before, real and personal connections seem to be waning. The constant barrage of tweets, texts and emails have replaced face-to-face interaction. Taking the time to make a cup of tea for our spouse or partner helps to rebuild lost or broken connections, while expressing our desire to care for them. Adele du Toit, Spokesperson - South African Rooibos Council (SARC)

How insightful!

So, you definitely don't just want to make a cup of tea, hand it over and walk away.

You want to share the moment with some tea together (so cute).

This moment gives you both a chance to:

1) Provide a mutual experience that can be enjoyed together.

2) Express an act of kindness — this act shows your partner that you thought about them, their well being and that you appreciate them.

3) Make time for each other.

4) Encourage richer and more meaningful conversations.

See?!

Love IS about the little things.

Tea. Picture: Pixabay.

The survey also revealed that:

1) Saying "I love you" is important, but showing love with meaningful actions and words are valued most.

2) Thoughtful gifts and generous acts of kindness is described as expressions of love and isn't dependent on money or significant dates, such as a birthday or Valentine’s Day. It's about the meaning behind the gifts that's more important.

And the secret's out — just in time for Valentine's Day.

If you need some tea-spiration, try some recipes, here.

Let a cup of tea ignite passion and romance because a couple that drinks tea together, stays together!

This article first appeared on KFM : The secret to making modern love last is HERE and it's already in your kitchen