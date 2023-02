A gun and ammunition. Picture: Pixabay.com.

At least 20 armed suspects stormed into a men's hostel in KwaMashu and opened fire, killing five people. Residents remain quiet on what happened for fear of drawing the killers attention on themselves.

EWN's Nhlanhla Mabaso was on the scene.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Five people were killed in a shooting at a men's hostel in Kwamashu.