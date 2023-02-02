Need an energy high? Weed might actually be the answer





For many people when they think about smoking weed they imagine feeling slow and sluggish, but one local strain can actually increase your energy.

An American publisher called Leafly published a list of the top strains of cannabis to beat your fatigue and Durban Poison came out on top.

Image copyright: cendeced/123rf.com

Durban Poison is a strain of sativa that is said to have a sweet smell and leave users feeling uplifted and energetic.

Rather than leaving you feeling "stoned" on your couch, consuming this can leave you feeling energised, motivated and clear headed.

One user reviewed this strain saying that it was like the espresso of cannabis.

If you are someone who enjoys the occasional smoke, but also want to feel the motivated to take on all your tasks for the day this could be the option for you.

Some of the other options on the list were XJ-13, tropicana cookies and sour diesel.