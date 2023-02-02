[LISTEN] Mandy’s Book Of The Week: The Overcomers, by Alef Meulenberg
In the wake of the July Riots in KZN, many businesses were completely wiped out with little hope of recovery. Alef Meulenberg recently penned book about entrepreneurs who buckled down and overcame the devastation and rebuilt their lives.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Mandy’s Book Of The Week: The Overcomers, by Alef Meulenberg
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
