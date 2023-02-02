



Asif Raza stands in front of his shop in Umkomaas, KwaZulu-Natal that was affected during the week of looting and violence. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

In the wake of the July Riots in KZN, many businesses were completely wiped out with little hope of recovery. Alef Meulenberg recently penned book about entrepreneurs who buckled down and overcame the devastation and rebuilt their lives.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Mandy’s Book Of The Week: The Overcomers, by Alef Meulenberg