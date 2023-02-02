Still on a tight budget? Here's four free things to do in Joburg
Still recovering from Janu-worry. Not too worry, we've got you!
There are so many things that you can get up to in Johannesburg - for FREE.
Take a stroll or have a picnic
The City of Johannesburg has a number of beautiful public parks that are open to everyone.
Delta Park in Randburg, the Field and Study Park in Parkmore and the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens at Emmarentia Dam are some of our favourites.
The City of Markets
Johannesburg has a number of free-to-enter markets that showcase the very best.
Local stalls offers everything from antiques, crafts, clothing, food and snacks.
Related: Joburg’s 5 must-visit markets
The Goodman Gallery
Art fans and enthusiast can take a drive out to the Goodman Gallery in Parkwood.
The culturally vibrant space is one of the most beautiful in the city – and its free!
The gallery is open from Tuesday to Friday from 9:30am to 5:30pm and Saturday from 9:30am to 4pm.
For more information, visit the website here.
Take in the view
Looking for somewhere to take in the perfect sunrise or sunset?
The Melville Koppies Nature Reserve and Northcliff Hill have some of the best views of the city.
This article first appeared on 947 : Still on a tight budget? Here's four free things to do in Joburg
