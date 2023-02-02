PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, co-author of the Daily Maverick article.
- State-owned enterprise PetroSA is overcharging Eskom for diesel, according to an article in Daily Maverick.
- PetroSA has refuted the claims, describing the article as a deflection "designed to take away focus from the real issues".
PetroSA has denied claims it's forced Eskom to pay "exorbitant prices" for diesel.
The state-owned oil and gas company is Eskom's main diesel supplier.
The allegations of unfair pricing are contained in an article for Daily Maverick, written by energy analyst Chris Yelland and journalist Mariam Isa.
The piece notes that Eskom needs the PetroSA-supplied diesel to power its two open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) power plants, intended to be used during peak periods and emergency situations.
The struggling power utility first announced it had run out of diesel and money to buy it in November last year, when PetroSA stepped in with 50 million litres, with more in the following months.
Related stories:
PetroSA's diesel for Eskom will run out next week, what then and who pays?
Eskom receives diesel supply, to reduce power cuts to stage 3
PetroSA says in a statement released on Thursday that it views the Daily Maverick article as a deflection "designed to take away focus from the real issues and challenges that our economy has in relation to power generation".
It is important to note that the contractual terms between PetroSA and Eskom are based on the Basic Fuel Price (BFP) pricing mechanism. This ensures that PetroSA sells to Eskom in line with the M-1 BFP.PetroSA statement
Bruce Whitfield talks to EE Business Intelligence MD Chris Yelland, co-author of the Daily Maverick article,
Yelland notes that there is a contract in place between Eskom and PetroSA, as there also is with other diesel suppliers including Astron, Engen and Shell.
The article says PetroSA's prices are significantly higher than the other three. How does this happen? Yelland asks.
In fact on a procurement of emergency diesel of 50 million litres in December, Eskom paid a figure to PetroSA that was higher in fact than the pump price that a motorist could buy 50 litres for.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Eskom is a state-owned enterprise, PetroSA is a state-owned enterprise, National Treasury is government, Sars is government... but they just don't seem to be able to interact with each other in the national interest and deal with their own government problems.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
With that particular deal, what stopped Eskom from shopping around for a better price?
While Yelland doesn't know the details, he surmises that PetroSA had diesel in stock, Eskom was desperate and PetroSA took advantage of the situation.
We all have to ask the question how this is possible, he emphasizes.
"How does one state-owned enterprise take advantage of another one in this way?"
One would have thought there would have been some brotherly interaction government to government!... And Eskom had to scrape together the money from savings it had made from its Capex expenditure and some of its other Opex expenditure... and pay upfront!Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
We do know that PetroSA is another disaster; it posted a R1 billion loss in its last year's financials... And I'm told that without Eskom's business, PetroSA would probably fold.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Scroll up to listen to Yelland's analysis
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel
Source : https://www.facebook.com/EskomSouthAfrica/photos/pcb.4973306242696080/4973306106029427/
More from Business
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.Read More
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022
Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five pointers.Read More
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation'
What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show talks to investment specialist Prof. Adrian Saville.Read More
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms
Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contracts?Read More
Access Bank South Africa takes CFI’s Best Business Banking Solutions in SA title
The bank forms part of a financial services group with an established international presence, including subsidiaries in Africa.Read More
SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal
Questions have been asked about the decision to channel almost R1 billion into a single project involving the football giant.Read More
Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is adamant that emergency gas power will never solve the country's energy crisis.Read More
Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa
On 1 February, Queen B announced that her 2023 "world" tour "Renaissance" kicks off in May but Africa isn't on the list.Read More
WATCH: New Johannesburg mayor kicks off reign with power cuts in Roodepoort
Thapelo Amad has shown his will to crack down on electricity debts by shutting down non-payers' power.Read More
More from Local
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.Read More
Alexandra township-based podcast nominated for US podcast award
The Podcast Academy in the United States is hosting the awards, and the South African flag is being flown high.Read More
Its going to be a wet one! Thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng
The SA Weather Service has issued thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng for Friday.Read More
Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency
The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project.Read More
FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world
Joburg’s very own iconic FNB Stadium was the only stadium in African to make it into the top 15.Read More
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week
702 brings you latest news making headlines this week.Read More
Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal
Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
JMPD officer helps delivers baby while on patrol
Sergeant Nkuna, a bystander and the mother’s sister delivered the baby on Beyers Naude in Northcliff.Read More
Prasa whistle-blower has 'mixed feelings' about arbitration case victory
An arbitration award was handed down on 30 January that exonerated Martha Ngoye, the suspended head of Legal, Risk and Compliance at Prasa.Read More