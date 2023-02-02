The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation'

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020 Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
Alexandra township-based podcast nominated for US podcast award The Podcast Academy in the United States is hosting the awards, and the South African flag is being flown high. 3 February 2023 4:03 PM
Its going to be a wet one! Thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng The SA Weather Service has issued thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng for Friday. 3 February 2023 1:28 PM
View all Local
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
[LISTEN] Education MEC visits Brakpan school where fatal stabbing occurred Mandy Wiener speaks to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MEC 3 February 2023 12:49 PM
[LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg. Mandy Wiener speaks to Kenny Kunene. 3 February 2023 12:42 PM
View all Politics
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022 Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five poin... 3 February 2023 8:52 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
View all Business
How spouses can approach financial planning 702's resident financial expert Paul Roelofse chats about joint financial planning in relationships . 5 February 2023 7:26 AM
Ever tried reiki? Here's how it works Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified reiki master practitioner at Inner Essence, Ingrid Pollack 5 February 2023 6:19 AM
Celebrating female authors at the 1st Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers organiser and reading activist, Lorraine Sithole, about what w... 4 February 2023 11:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane 'People from the township have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on,' he says. 3 February 2023 5:21 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities every weekday at 6pm. 3 February 2023 3:54 PM
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week 702 brings you latest news making headlines this week. 3 February 2023 11:48 AM
View all Sport
Could the Carters dominate the 2023 Grammy's? Could the King and Queen of Hip-Hop and Pop break records at the 2023 Grammy Awards? 5 February 2023 10:39 AM
ICYMI: Nayan Khaduawins Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Brooklyn Mall We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds. 4 February 2023 10:03 AM
[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic 'My water broke and then she was in my pants!' Woman recalls shock after giving birth in traffic. 3 February 2023 1:41 PM
View all Entertainment
Tom Jones song ‘Delilah’ banned to curb Welsh rugby sexism scandal The Welsh song will not be performed at the 2023 Six Nations Championship taking place this weekend. 3 February 2023 10:10 AM
Mike Pompeo: China’s president is the world’s most dangerous leader The former US Secretary of State believes Xi Jinping is after world control and is more dangerous than Vladimir Putin. 3 February 2023 9:51 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
View all Africa
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation'

2 February 2023 8:45 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Interest rates
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
US Federal Reserve
European Central Bank
Us fed
interest rate
Jerome Powell
Professor Adrian Saville

What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show talks to investment specialist Prof. Adrian Saville.

- The rand strengthened around 2.5% after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates again, but by just 25 basis points.

- While Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned the battle against inflation is not yet won, he said the process of disinflation has started.

south-african-200-rand-notejpg

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates again on Wednesday, but by just 0.25 percentage points.

Chairperson Jerome Powell did strike an optimistic note about inflation, saying the Fed recognised that it was cooling.

We can now say I think for the first time that the disinflationary process has started.

Jerome Powell, Chair - US Federal Reserve

It was too soon to declare victory over the highest inflation in decades, though, Powell cautioned.

Bruce Whitfield asks Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital, what exactly Powell meant with his "disinflation" comment.

Put simply, the term refers to inflation, but inflation rates that are falling.

For instance, if we go to December and January of 2021 and early 2022 interest rates were sitting at 8-10% in the US. Then as we progressed through 2022 they steadily come down to 6 and 7%, and more recently it's starting to hang around in the 5% territory.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

As that inflation rate falls, that's what is referred to as disinflation. Prices are still rising... but they're not rising at the same pace as they were a year back, i.e. 10%.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Prof. Saville notes that while interest rates and monetary policy are quite blunt instruments they also have effects that are lagged.

"So what you're seeing now in the falling inflation rate is a response to interest rate action of six and nine months ago, which means we might have seen the bulk of the pain put into the system."

We need to keep in mind though that while prices have fallen, wage inflation has set in which is something that "fuels the inflation fire".

The rand rallied on the news from the Fed, strengthening around 2.5%.

The implications for South Africa in terms of a strengthening rand is good news because that will mean the prices of our imports fall, it means our global purchasing power is better...

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

...but the rand at 17 to the dollar is still a long, long way from fair value. Fair value for the rand to dollar is closer to 15 territory.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Scroll to the top to listen to Professor Saville's analysis


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation'




2 February 2023 8:45 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Interest rates
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
US Federal Reserve
European Central Bank
Us fed
interest rate
Jerome Powell
Professor Adrian Saville

More from Business

cosminiftode/123rf

Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

4 February 2023 8:04 AM

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022

3 February 2023 8:52 AM

Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 2nix/123rf.com

Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms

2 February 2023 5:22 PM

Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contracts?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Ankerlig Gas Turbine Station @EskomSouthAfrica

PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel

2 February 2023 4:58 PM

According to a Daily Maverick article Eskom's contract prices for diesel from state-owned Petro SA, are much higher than the commercial suppliers it buys smaller quantities from.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Access Bank South Africa takes CFI’s Best Business Banking Solutions in SA title

2 February 2023 11:35 AM

The bank forms part of a financial services group with an established international presence, including subsidiaries in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Tourism acting CEO Mzilikazi Themba Khumalo briefs the media on the sponsorship deal on 2 February 2023. Picture: Kgomotso Modise / Twitter

SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal

2 February 2023 10:36 AM

Questions have been asked about the decision to channel almost R1 billion into a single project involving the football giant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa

2 February 2023 8:36 AM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is adamant that emergency gas power will never solve the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.123rf.com/photo_128023149_beyonce-knowles-at-the-world-premiere-of-the-lion-king-held-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-hollywood-usa-on.html?vti=m4wxuhcyuwepsebl42-1-11

Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa

2 February 2023 6:46 AM

On 1 February, Queen B announced that her 2023 "world" tour "Renaissance" kicks off in May but Africa isn't on the list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

WATCH: New Johannesburg mayor kicks off reign with power cuts in Roodepoort

2 February 2023 5:42 AM

Thapelo Amad has shown his will to crack down on electricity debts by shutting down non-payers' power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Hellman's Mayonnaise on Facebook @HellmannsZA

Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo

1 February 2023 7:39 PM

Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

FILE: Welsh flag, Wales. Picture: Pixabay.

Tom Jones song ‘Delilah’ banned to curb Welsh rugby sexism scandal

3 February 2023 10:10 AM

The Welsh song will not be performed at the 2023 Six Nations Championship taking place this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping. Picture: Wiki media commons

Mike Pompeo: China’s president is the world’s most dangerous leader

3 February 2023 9:51 AM

The former US Secretary of State believes Xi Jinping is after world control and is more dangerous than Vladimir Putin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @omgheyluna/Twitter.

Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem

2 February 2023 10:54 AM

People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Laura Garcia from Pexels

Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport

2 February 2023 10:10 AM

A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Shetland Vikings embrace gender equality as women join in flaming festivities. Picture: Pexels

Shetland Viking Festival embraces gender equality for first time in 142 years

2 February 2023 8:24 AM

Up Helly Aa fire festival - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is, for the first time in 142 years, open to all genders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ukraine to receive Leopard 2 tankers amidst Russian war. Picture: Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command

Ukraine expects MAJOR Russian offensive later this month

2 February 2023 8:04 AM

As the conflict nears the one-year mark, Ukraine says a Russian push is fast approaching.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas

1 February 2023 5:38 PM

We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: @MariaBranyas112 on Twitter

'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person

1 February 2023 4:04 AM

María Branyas Morera shares her advice for living a long life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cruise ship. Picture: stokpic from Pixabay

Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time

31 January 2023 11:34 AM

Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Ron Rev Fenomeno from Pixabay.

8 year old boy 'critical but stable' after lightning strike hits him in chest

31 January 2023 11:12 AM

An eight-year-old boy was swimming at a beach in Australia when he was struck by a bolt of lightning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal

Business

PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel

Business Local

Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa

Entertainment Business

EWN Highlights

Free State education dept investigating corporal punishment allegations

5 February 2023 12:42 PM

ANC to swear in new MPs after wave of recent resignations

5 February 2023 12:37 PM

Mashaba leads walk to Lily Mine on two-day commemoration of tragedy

5 February 2023 12:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA