Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi
Robert Marawa speaks to TS Galaxy Chairman Tim Sukazi.
TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi believes the timing of the proposed deal between South African Tourism and English Premier Club, Tottenham Hotspur is wrong.
The Daily Maverick reported on an almost R1 billion sponsorship of the football giant being considered by the tourism entity.
Speaking on #MSW, Sukazi responded to Thursday's SA Tourism press conference where acting CEO Themba Kumhalo made strong statements about the controversial deal.
Khumalo insisted that the deal 'is not a football thing' but Suzaki disagrees and says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment.
It is a timing issue, he argues.
It is far from the truth that this deal has nothing to do with football, it is a situation where optics matter the most. It would have been an ideal strategy under normal circumstances in the country, but the situation at the moment is far from normal.Tim Sukazi, Chairman - TX Galaxy
The economic climate in South Africa is dire he notes.
People will always talk about the amount of money being spent and they will look at the Tourism Department and there will be a negative deduction when all these things are put together.Tim Sukazi, Chairman - TX Galaxy
Regarding Khumalo's insistence that 'there is no signed contract', Sukazi says he states clearly the intention is to sign so that is irrelevant.
Concerning matters at his own club, Sukazi confirms to Marawa that Sibusiso Vilakazi is no longer a player for the club but would like to have him involved in some capacity.
Vilakazi and TS Galaxy mutually terminated the forward’s contract on Thursday with the 33-year-old having only joined the club earlier this season.
His performance was not to the desired level, our coach demands energy, high pressing and from a player like him, goals. He hasn’t scored for us yet and a player like him, you don’t bring in for anything else. We don’t want to lose him as TS Galaxy and if he decides not to carry on playing, we want him around the clubTim Sukazi, Chairman - TX Galaxy
This article first appeared on 947 : Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_180249611_september-12-2021-london-uk-the-emblem-of-the-football-club-tottenham-hotspur-fc-against-the-backdro.html
More from Sport
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.Read More
Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane
'People from the township have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on,' he says.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane
Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities every weekday at 6pm.Read More
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week
702 brings you latest news making headlines this week.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947
Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening.Read More
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'
There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.Read More
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter
The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter
Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat.Read More
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator
That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp.Read More
More from Politics
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.Read More
[LISTEN] Education MEC visits Brakpan school where fatal stabbing occurred
Mandy Wiener speaks to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MECRead More
[LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Kenny Kunene.Read More
Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency
The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project.Read More
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week
702 brings you latest news making headlines this week.Read More
Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal
Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife
After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition.Read More
Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review
'When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull out a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem.'Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947
Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening.Read More