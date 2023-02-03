Here are 10 of our must-visit markets in and around Joburg and Pretoria





Fridays at Farmers is back by popular demand!

Friday evenings just got a little bit more exciting… The Fourways Farmers Market will once again be hosting its weekly, Friday evening market which is the perfect way to bring in the weekend. With over 100 of Joburg’s top food, drink, and craft vendors, lush lawns (we suggest you pack a picnic blanket), a beautiful view, good music, and kids’ play areas, it’s a great spot to meet up with friends for a post-work drink or bring the family for a fun dinner outing.

Dubbed Joburg’s prettiest market, The Fourways Farmers Market is located on a private reserve that includes portions of the Modderfontein Spruit, several dams, grassland, and hills. You’ll be sure to spot a variety of bird and plant life here, too.

Relaxed vibes, beautiful surrounds, full tummies – all the boxes ticked if you ask us. 3pm – 10pm every Friday.

A feel-good, family-friendly market you won’t want to miss…

The Linden Market’s Autumn Edition is here! And believe us when we say, you’re going to have a serious case of FOMO if you don’t purchase your tickets ASAP.

Taking place in the gorgeous Emmarentia Botanical Gardens, The Linden Market is always abuzz with friendly faces, the best local makers and creators, endless kid’s entertainment options, live music, craft food, and drink stalls. For vintage lovers, there’s a “Pre-loved Block” where you can find an array of vintage jewellery, fashion items, books, and goodies.

Shop over 150 different stalls then grab an ice-cold craft beer while you relax on the lawn and listen to live music. And, don’t worry about keeping the little ones entertained, there’s plenty for them to do, from tie-dye and sand art to ceramic painting, face painting, and jumping castles.

But, wait, it gets better… not only are four-legged friends also welcome (on leashes), but CLAW animal rescue will be on-site with rescues looking for their forever homes! Even if you can’t take a gorgeous pup home, you can give it plenty of love, and a walk.

4th and 5th of March from 9 am – 4:30 pm both days.

A popular market in the west!

Melt-in-your-mouth meaty sharing platters, hearty paella, dumplings, samosas, sticky ribs, fried chicken wings, and even Korean Gimbap and Soju… if it’s a feast you’re after, make your way to The Bedfordview Night Market this month! This extremely popular market has plenty of child-friendly activities (think jumping castles, face painters, stilt walkers, jugglers, live performers, a colouring corner and so much more) to keep the little ones busy while parents sip on ice-cold G&Ts, indulge in some of the best gourmet meals around, and unwind. 24 February from 5 – 10 pm.

A treasured find...

Bus Stop 7 Open Air Market in Pretoria is said to be a place where people come together to enjoy a real sense of community.

Set in the picturesque countryside, you’re able to find organic fruit and veggies, freshly cut flowers, homemade bread, cheese, free-range eggs, raw honey, excellent quality meat, trendy homeware, and clothing stores, and so much more here.

Wholesome, earthy, homely… so many feel-good factors! Alongside the 150 stalls, the market has ample child-friendly activities like pony rides, a petting zoo, and face-painting, and regularly has live music and performances, too.

Saturdays from 8 am – 4 pm Sundays from 9 am – 3 pm

Get your heart racing... and your tummy full...

If you’re a fitness fanatic, this market’s for you. Cowhouse Market makes for the perfect post-exercise stop for those who enjoy trail running, cycling, and MTB at The Hazeldean Valley Mountain Biking and Trail Running Trails. These trails are suitable for beginners and pros alike with over 50km of tracks through nature. Bike rental is also available. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am – 4 pm.

With a longstanding history and many accolades, this market is always impressive

The Irene Village Market, situated on the beautiful grounds of the Sunlawns Estate, overlooking the Kaal river, is a well-known, award-winning arts, crafts, and food market that offers a whole lot of wholesome entertainment (like Acrobranch, Segway, as well as mountain bike and trail running routes) for the entire family. Open every Saturday from 8 am – 2pm.

Rise & shine, baby! You're in for a treat.

The early bird catches the worm is certainly true when talking about the Pretoria Boeremark, where regulars start arriving at 5:30 am on Saturday mornings.

The market offers a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, top-quality meat, spices, and other fresh produce straight from local farms.

Visiting the market gives you an excuse to stock your fridge and pantry up, in a healthy and affordable way! If you have green fingers, there’s an array of blooms for sale, whether for your vase or garden, at great prices. Here you will also find pancakes, coffee with condensed milk, melkos, pumpkin fritters, rusks, and all the other delicious things we wish we could live off! With ample entertainment for the whole family, it’s worth waking everybody up at the crack of dawn to see what the fuss is about! You’ll thank us later.

The market runs from 5:30 am to 9:30 am only, every Saturday.

A great market with unique offerings, on our doorstep...

The Prison Break Market has fast gained popularity amongst locals because of its uniqueness.

7 sheds make up this market, each one housing a different offering – from organic fresh produce and delicious homemade cakes found at Shed 1 to ready-made food for those on the go in Shed 2, ceramic painting in Shed 4, and The Pour House where you can cheers an ice-cold beer in Shed 7.

The market also has a toddler and kid-friendly playground that’ll keep the little ones busy – bonus!

A market in the East

Hosted on the first Sunday of every month is Horwood’s Market in Edenvale. An open-air market that caters to the whole family, pets included.

Bring a picnic blanket and pick a spot beneath the towering trees while you enjoy the wide variety of food and activities on offer. A fun, relaxed day spent in nature.

A quaint affair

The Local Market is an online store featuring a variety of local businesses and entrepreneurs that hosts occasional pop-up markets around Joburg where you can meet and interact with the store owners and buy products and produce directly from them. You can expect everything from foodie delights like homemade bacon jam, beef & stout pies, and butternut ciabatta to accessories and pet supplies here.

The next pop-up will be happening at The Garden on 4th in Linden.

Saturday, 11 February from 9am – 3pm.

Pop in for a shop while enjoying a bite to eat, some live music, and the quaint venue.

