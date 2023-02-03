SABC 'mandates' additional TV license fees for computer monitors
Yes, Mzansi, you'll soon have to pay for computer monitors.
A few years ago, the SABC intended to charge people for TV licence fees for devices that connects to the internet but this was quickly nipped in the bud.
Now, according to an annual email sent from the public broadcaster, Mybroadband — the latest TV Licence Renewal mandate now includes the following:
1) Any 'TV monitor that's able to receive a broadcast signal by being connected to any television receiving equipment.'
2) A 'digital box/decoder, DVD [player] or PC.'
On this additional charge, an exec at the SABC says...
It must be noted that such receiving equipment (STB, decoder, tuner, etc.) renders the TV monitor as a TV due to the television broadcast signal transmitted.Gugu Ntuli, SABC executive
It's been reported that these additional fees are 'strange' because the SABC specifically named a DVD player and PC as examples of 'TV receiving equipment'.
But neither has this function, making it possible for licence holders to easily confuse the term 'digital box' for a streaming box with no broadcast-receiving functionality — sneaky or smart?
Could this be another opportunistic attempt from the SABC's TV licence department to milk TV licence holders?
Either way, we'll wait to see when and how this will work and more importantly, what it'll cost... if it happens.
This article first appeared on KFM : SABC 'mandates' additional TV license fees for computer monitors
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148542247_multimedia-streaming-concept-hand-holding-remote-control-tv-screen-with-lot-of-pictures-vod-content-.html?vti=oa6o7or5h7uh1pbhlt-1-1
More from Lifestyle
How spouses can approach financial planning
702's resident financial expert Paul Roelofse chats about joint financial planning in relationships .Read More
Ever tried reiki? Here's how it works
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified reiki master practitioner at Inner Essence, Ingrid PollackRead More
Celebrating female authors at the 1st Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers organiser and reading activist, Lorraine Sithole, about what we can expect from the event.Read More
The 10 commandments for taking young children to shopping centres
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to human potential and parent expert, Nikki Bush, about how parents can make the experience pleasant and memorable.Read More
'There is no success without failure' - Nontokozo Madonsela
Relebogile Mabotja chats to Momentum-Metropolitan Group Chief Marketing Officer Nontokozo Madonsela.Read More
How to fight fair. Life coach's expert tips on managing relationship conflict
Counsellor and relationship coach, Shelley Lewin, joins Clement Manyathela to share some advice on healthy relationship conflict.Read More
Be thrilled, amazed and emotional with John Maytham's books of the week
If you are looking for a book to enrich your mind this weekend, try one of John Maytham’s top picks for the week.Read More
Words matter: why we should be mindful of how we use mental health language
The words we use are important, but there has been a rising trend of misusing language around mental health.Read More
Just THREE ingredients or less make these delish Nutella recipes
World Nutella Day is on Sunday, 5 February and we're sharing easy, fool-proof, hacky recipes that take about 10 minutes to make.Read More