[WATCH] 57 y/o says she won't stop making sexy content even if she's 'wrinkly'





Meet Viktoria Winslow AKA, 'The Golden Gilf' who describes herself on social media as 'just a granny having fun.'

We suggest you Google 'gilf' if you're interested in its meaning...

The Australian-born fitness professional took a page from her daughter's hustle and started creating 'sexy' content on social media platforms like OnlyFans, TikTok, and Instagram when she started worrying about being poor in retirement.

Winslow uses a subscription-based model where followers pay her for exclusive 'sexy' content which they can also request (for a price).

With over 200k followers on TikTok and about 37k on Instagram, this hot ma quickly became an internet sensation.

The 57-year-old granny is creating an empowering and inspiring space for women with her social media platforms — where older women are seen as desirable, sexy, and comfortable in their aging skin.

But she says it best...

I never thought in a million years I would be in this position. One word: empowered. Viktoria Winslow, empowered grandma

So why's her audience so captivated?

Winslow says that it's because she represents a 'niche' market...

Men as young as 19 have subscribed, and I think being a hot grandma is a niche market, which helps. To be honest, it still always surprises me that they want me. Viktoria Winslow, empowered grandma

On her exclusive content which followers pay for, she says her highly requested content is foot-related things (surprise, surprise)

I’ve had some strange requests, though. One fan asked me to step on bugs on camera (I didn’t do it) – and there are so many people out there with foot fetishes, it’s unbelievable. Viktoria Winslow, empowered grandma

Of course, along with social media fame comes trolls but this granny says that she blocks everyone with hate comments because she won't stop making content...

I’ll continue to make videos for as long as I have an audience – even if I’m 90 and wrinkly. Viktoria Winslow, empowered grandma

Hopefully, this space can help people see beautiful grandmas flaunt, love themselves, and live their best financially-stable life because of it — not all grandmas are frail and helpless.

You go, gal!

