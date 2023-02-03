Prasa whistle-blower has 'mixed feelings' about arbitration case victory
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Prasa whistle-blower, Martha Ngoye.
• The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa whistleblower has been found not guilty of charges brought against her by her employer
• She was suspended from her role as head of Legal, Risk and Compliance after Prasa had instituted disciplinary action against her
According to the arbitration ruling, Ngoye approached the Labour Court, which led to both parties agreeing to settle for an arbitration hearing.
An arbitration award was handed down on 30 January, following 13 days of inquiry proceedings, dating back to June 2022.
Ngoye says she has mixed feelings about the verdict. On the one hand she is happy to be finally vindicated for the charges of gross negligence that were made against her after testimony at the Zondo commission.
But she is not satisfied with the rot that continues to ravage Prasa.
She says there is still a lot that needs to happen.
There are people who are living very comfortable lives from their spoils for Prasa… not much has been done to fix things at Prasa. We are nowhere near the pre-covid levels.Martha Ngoye, Prasa whistle-blower
Ngoye has suffered a great deal in her physical and mental health and more importantly through her finances.
She says she's in enormous debt due to legal fees and despite the arbitration award clearing her name, Prasa barred her from reporting for duty.
I didn’t even pass reception, I was there, and I was told, no, you can’t come in.Martha Ngoye, Prasa whistle-blower
I’m not suspended anymore; the arbitration has cleared me.Martha Ngoye, Prasa whistle-blower
Ngoye shares her thoughts on how whistleblowers are subjected to harrowing, dangerous and torturous treatment for telling the truth – an experience she says she would not do ever again.
I don’t think it’s worth one’s while, it’s been traumatic…Martha Ngoye, Prasa whistle-blower
