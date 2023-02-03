WATCH: Son teaches his mother how to stream Netflix on TV





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

How does your senior struggle with using modern technology?

In this video, the guy is showing mommy how to navigate the remote to stream Netflix.

How do I sign my parents up for this tutorial? pic.twitter.com/c4wEoPjXul ' chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 2, 2023

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.