WATCH: Son teaches his mother how to stream Netflix on TV

Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Incredible!! In 1960, children predicted the future of technology Three children from the 60s were having a conversation about how technology would change how people behaved and lived. 7 February 2023 11:01 AM
WATCH: Players use 'rock, paper, scissors' to decide a free kick Well, two players from the Scottish football league did the challenge to decide who will take a free kick. 7 February 2023 10:55 AM
Do your part, donate blood today! The national blood service has called on South Africans to donate blood as stocks reach a significant low. 7 February 2023 10:03 AM
View all Local
'People want to benefit from our sweat' - Ex-Political Prisoners on Silent Disco Robben Island will remain 'silent for' now, after a planned event called the 'Silent Disco' on 18 February was postponed this week... 7 February 2023 6:50 AM
SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey. 7 February 2023 6:46 AM
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses. 6 February 2023 3:24 PM
View all Politics
Loadshedding wreaking havoc on agriculture and meat producing sectors Bruce Whitfield speaks to Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group. 6 February 2023 7:27 PM
RMB sets up New York office to facilitate business flow from U.S into Africa Bruce Whitfield speaks to Emrie Brown, CEO at RMB. 6 February 2023 6:56 PM
Government and Eskom can now only be rescued by the private sector says expert Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Leon, partner and Africa Chair at Herbert Smith Freehills. 6 February 2023 6:28 PM
View all Business
Is your partner in debt? 3 tips on how to help them (and you) Discussing debt with your partner can be overwhelming. Here are a few tips to help you or your partner get out of debt. 7 February 2023 8:04 AM
5 karaoke bars in Joburg where you can sing your heart out Unleash your inner pop star of one of Joburg's hot karaoke spots. 7 February 2023 7:52 AM
Clinical psychologist explains parent-child resentments and how to heal them Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Liane Lurie on Family matters about dealing with resentment toward parents. 6 February 2023 4:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Man City charged by Premier League for alleged breach of financial rules The Premier League has charged the Cityzens with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation... 6 February 2023 5:45 PM
Moeti family still in shock after John's passing The legendary Bafana Bafana midfielder, who was part of the 1996 AFCON winning team, died on Monday after "receiving specialist me... 6 February 2023 5:16 PM
'John had a calming effect on everyone' - Gavin Lane on passing of John Moeti Well-loved former Bafana Bafana midfielder and Orlando Pirates captain John Moeti passed away on Monday. 6 February 2023 2:24 PM
View all Sport
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys. 6 February 2023 6:41 AM
We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete' Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’. 6 February 2023 5:34 AM
View all Entertainment
SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey. 7 February 2023 6:46 AM
Danish protests erupt on plan to scrap Christian holiday to pay for weapons About 50 000 Danes took to the Copenhagen streets in protest of scrapping a national holiday to increase defence spending. 6 February 2023 9:21 AM
Avalanche kill scores of tourists in Austria and Switzerland Tourists from China, Germany, and New Zealand are among the dead. 6 February 2023 8:55 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
Time to beef up the Deputy President role? David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa. 6 February 2023 10:12 AM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
View all Opinion
WATCH: Son teaches his mother how to stream Netflix on TV

3 February 2023 8:10 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Netflix
Elderly
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

A video is going viral of a mother being taught how to use a smart television to stream Netflix and other services.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

How does your senior struggle with using modern technology?

In this video, the guy is showing mommy how to navigate the remote to stream Netflix.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.




3 February 2023 8:10 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Netflix
Elderly
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Local

© photochicken/123rf.com

Incredible!! In 1960, children predicted the future of technology

7 February 2023 11:01 AM

Three children from the 60s were having a conversation about how technology would change how people behaved and lived.

Screenshot.

WATCH: Players use 'rock, paper, scissors' to decide a free kick

7 February 2023 10:55 AM

Well, two players from the Scottish football league did the challenge to decide who will take a free kick.

© denira82/123rf.com

Do your part, donate blood today!

7 February 2023 10:03 AM

The national blood service has called on South Africans to donate blood as stocks reach a significant low.

FILE: EFF secretary general Marshall Dlamini addresses fighters in Phoenix on 5 August 2021. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News

'They can kill us, IFP will still be removed': EFF on alleged assassination plot

7 February 2023 9:45 AM

The EFF allegedly received a briefing from the police that there was a plot to assassinate EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini.

Picture: © tomas1111 /123rf.com

Minerals Council has been 'equally robust' with all SOEs, not just Transnet

7 February 2023 9:36 AM

A letter from the council calling for the axing of Transnet’s CEO, Portia Derby, was recently leaked.

Image copyright: bradleyvdw/123rf.com

'People want to benefit from our sweat' - Ex-Political Prisoners on Silent Disco

7 February 2023 6:50 AM

Robben Island will remain 'silent for' now, after a planned event called the 'Silent Disco' on 18 February was postponed this week.

Siya Kolisi looking fine in his Freedom of Movement vellies.

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi breaks it down on the dance floor

7 February 2023 6:44 AM

Siya Kolisi showed off his smooth moves at teammate and close friend Eben Etzebeth’s wedding over the weekend.

© koloj/123rf.com

'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill

6 February 2023 3:24 PM

The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.

Former Bafana Banafa midfielder John Moeti. Picture: @gugulethubranch/twitter.com

'John had a calming effect on everyone' - Gavin Lane on passing of John Moeti

6 February 2023 2:24 PM

Well-loved former Bafana Bafana midfielder and Orlando Pirates captain John Moeti passed away on Monday.

More from Entertainment

https://www.123rf.com/photo_128023149_beyonce-knowles-at-the-world-premiere-of-the-lion-king-held-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-hollywood-usa-on.html?vti=m4wxuhcyuwepsebl42-1-11

Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins

6 February 2023 6:41 AM

The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys.

FILE: Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman shooting the music video for Grammy nominated 'Bayethe'. Picture: @wouterkellerman/twitter

We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete'

6 February 2023 5:34 AM

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Photo: @Beyoncé/Instagram

Could the Carters dominate the 2023 Grammy's?

5 February 2023 10:39 AM

Could the King and Queen of Hip-Hop and Pop break records at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

ICYMI: Nayan Khaduawins Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Brooklyn Mall

4 February 2023 10:03 AM

We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds.

mvelishchuk/123rf

[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic

3 February 2023 1:41 PM

'My water broke and then she was in my pants!' Woman recalls shock after giving birth in traffic.

EFF leader Julius Malema at the party's manifesto launch on 26 September 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife

3 February 2023 9:48 AM

After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition.

Social media app Tik Tok. Picture: Pixabay.

[WATCH] 57 y/o says she won't stop making sexy content even if she's 'wrinkly'

3 February 2023 8:55 AM

Viktoria Winslow AKA, 'The Golden Gilf' won't stop making OnlyFans content and sexy TikToks because it's empowering.

Pamela Anderson on Twitter

Have you watched Pamela Anderson’s new Netflix documentary? Twitter reacts

3 February 2023 7:34 AM

A new doccie titled 'Pamela, a love story' has dropped and it gives insight into her career.

[WATCH] Trevor Noah tells Stephen Colbert how his life flashed before his eyes

3 February 2023 5:48 AM

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert he spoke about the holiday he went on with his friends, which include Anele Mdoda and more.

Multi-million rand abalone bust in Cape Town

7 February 2023 12:30 PM

EFF alleges IFP plotting to assassinate secretary-general Marshall Dlamini

7 February 2023 12:22 PM

Seriti Resources: Coal plays an essential role in driving economic growth

7 February 2023 11:05 AM

