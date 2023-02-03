WATCH: Son teaches his mother how to stream Netflix on TV
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How does your senior struggle with using modern technology?
In this video, the guy is showing mommy how to navigate the remote to stream Netflix.
How do I sign my parents up for this tutorial? pic.twitter.com/c4wEoPjXul' chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 2, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
More from Local
Incredible!! In 1960, children predicted the future of technology
Three children from the 60s were having a conversation about how technology would change how people behaved and lived.Read More
WATCH: Players use 'rock, paper, scissors' to decide a free kick
Well, two players from the Scottish football league did the challenge to decide who will take a free kick.Read More
Do your part, donate blood today!
The national blood service has called on South Africans to donate blood as stocks reach a significant low.Read More
'They can kill us, IFP will still be removed': EFF on alleged assassination plot
The EFF allegedly received a briefing from the police that there was a plot to assassinate EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini.Read More
Minerals Council has been 'equally robust' with all SOEs, not just Transnet
A letter from the council calling for the axing of Transnet’s CEO, Portia Derby, was recently leaked.Read More
5 karaoke bars in Joburg where you can sing your heart out
Unleash your inner pop star of one of Joburg's hot karaoke spots.Read More
'People want to benefit from our sweat' - Ex-Political Prisoners on Silent Disco
Robben Island will remain 'silent for' now, after a planned event called the 'Silent Disco' on 18 February was postponed this week.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi breaks it down on the dance floor
Siya Kolisi showed off his smooth moves at teammate and close friend Eben Etzebeth’s wedding over the weekend.Read More
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.Read More
More from Entertainment
5 karaoke bars in Joburg where you can sing your heart out
Unleash your inner pop star of one of Joburg's hot karaoke spots.Read More
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins
The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys.Read More
We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete'
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’.Read More
Could the Carters dominate the 2023 Grammy's?
Could the King and Queen of Hip-Hop and Pop break records at the 2023 Grammy Awards?Read More
ICYMI: Nayan Khaduawins Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Brooklyn Mall
We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds.Read More
[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic
'My water broke and then she was in my pants!' Woman recalls shock after giving birth in traffic.Read More
Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife
After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition.Read More
[WATCH] 57 y/o says she won't stop making sexy content even if she's 'wrinkly'
Viktoria Winslow AKA, 'The Golden Gilf' won't stop making OnlyFans content and sexy TikToks because it's empowering.Read More
Have you watched Pamela Anderson’s new Netflix documentary? Twitter reacts
A new doccie titled 'Pamela, a love story' has dropped and it gives insight into her career.Read More