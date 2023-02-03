Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal





In true fashion, as soon as news of the SA Tourism's potential R1-billion Tottenham Hotspur deal broke, South Africans took to social media to share their rather hilarious takes.

Humor is our way of coping, right?

Two of the Official Concepts being sent to Tottenham Hotspur by SA Tourism. Design is my passion. pic.twitter.com/kMCtPM2hzg ' Simon (@simon_orgill) February 2, 2023

SA Tourism should sponsor the Champions League instead. & change the anthem to Sista Betina. ' Dillan Oliphant (@dillanoliphant) February 2, 2023

Scenes when SA Tourism uses R1 Billion to sponsor Tottenham Hotspurs "take a sho't left to South Africa" ads on stadium flashing, then tourists flood to this country only for them to experience 6 hours of loadshedding every day. 😭😭😭 ' Cellular® (@Cellular_jnr) February 2, 2023

