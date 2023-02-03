Streaming issues? Report here
Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal

3 February 2023 9:49 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Tottenham Hotspur
SA Tourism
Twitter reacts

Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

In true fashion, as soon as news of the SA Tourism's potential R1-billion Tottenham Hotspur deal broke, South Africans took to social media to share their rather hilarious takes.

Humor is our way of coping, right?

via GIPHY


This article first appeared on 947 : Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal




