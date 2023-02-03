Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal
In true fashion, as soon as news of the SA Tourism's potential R1-billion Tottenham Hotspur deal broke, South Africans took to social media to share their rather hilarious takes.
Humor is our way of coping, right?
Two of the Official Concepts being sent to Tottenham Hotspur by SA Tourism. Design is my passion. pic.twitter.com/kMCtPM2hzg' Simon (@simon_orgill) February 2, 2023
SA Tourism should sponsor the Champions League instead. & change the anthem to Sista Betina.' Dillan Oliphant (@dillanoliphant) February 2, 2023
Scenes when SA Tourism uses R1 Billion to sponsor Tottenham Hotspurs "take a sho't left to South Africa" ads on stadium flashing, then tourists flood to this country only for them to experience 6 hours of loadshedding every day. 😭😭😭' Cellular® (@Cellular_jnr) February 2, 2023
Just hear me out... #TottenhamHotspur 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/JiGs0OpBZ7' UtianⒼ (@UtianG) February 2, 2023
Breaking pic.twitter.com/7ebzu8Lb78' Gasant Abarder (@GasantAbarder) February 2, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal
Source : Photo: Twitter
More from Local
Incredible!! In 1960, children predicted the future of technology
Three children from the 60s were having a conversation about how technology would change how people behaved and lived.Read More
WATCH: Players use 'rock, paper, scissors' to decide a free kick
Well, two players from the Scottish football league did the challenge to decide who will take a free kick.Read More
Do your part, donate blood today!
The national blood service has called on South Africans to donate blood as stocks reach a significant low.Read More
'They can kill us, IFP will still be removed': EFF on alleged assassination plot
The EFF allegedly received a briefing from the police that there was a plot to assassinate EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini.Read More
Minerals Council has been 'equally robust' with all SOEs, not just Transnet
A letter from the council calling for the axing of Transnet’s CEO, Portia Derby, was recently leaked.Read More
5 karaoke bars in Joburg where you can sing your heart out
Unleash your inner pop star of one of Joburg's hot karaoke spots.Read More
'People want to benefit from our sweat' - Ex-Political Prisoners on Silent Disco
Robben Island will remain 'silent for' now, after a planned event called the 'Silent Disco' on 18 February was postponed this week.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi breaks it down on the dance floor
Siya Kolisi showed off his smooth moves at teammate and close friend Eben Etzebeth’s wedding over the weekend.Read More
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.Read More
More from Politics
'People want to benefit from our sweat' - Ex-Political Prisoners on Silent Disco
Robben Island will remain 'silent for' now, after a planned event called the 'Silent Disco' on 18 February was postponed this week.Read More
SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed
A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey.Read More
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.Read More
'Better off than in 1994? I've never seen so many desperate, poor people'
Professor Jonathan Jansen posed a question on whether people in South Africa are better off now than under apartheid.Read More
[LISTEN] Will Paul Mashatile be named deputy president?
Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Dr Levy Ndou.Read More
[LISTEN] Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is in Queenstown after service delivery protests
Mandy speaks to Sipha Khema, EWN Reporter.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Long week ahead for SA politics
All the news you need to know.Read More
ANC and EFF partnership 'negotiating in good faith' to govern Gauteng metros
ANC and the EFF have formed a coalition in Gauteng and have been negotiating about who will occupy key positions in Ekurhuleni.Read More
Time to beef up the Deputy President role?
David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa.Read More
'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation
The EFF questioned the status of the office in charge of government business and whether it could conduct its tasks efficiently as both the president and his deputy contradict one another publicly about Mabuza's exit.Read More