JMPD officer helps delivers baby while on patrol
Sergeant Connie Nkuna probably didn’t think that she would be assisting with the delivery a baby on the first day of her new promotion.
Well, life happened and with the help of the Sergeant, a bystander and the mother’s sister, a beautiful baby girl was born on the side of Beyers Naude Drive in Northcliff on 1 February.
According to metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the officer was actually conducting patrols when they were alerted about a woman who was in labour.
“She [Nkuna] requested the officers to go to the Roosevelt Fire Station to get assistance from paramedics [but] the woman went into full labour while she awaited assistance.”
Shortly after the delivery, paramedics arrived and the pair were taken to Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital – to which the mother was actually on her way.
Both the mother and baby were kept at the hospital for observation before being discharged.
This article first appeared on 947 : JMPD officer helps delivers baby while on patrol
Source : Photo: Supplied
