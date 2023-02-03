



Sergeant Connie Nkuna probably didn’t think that she would be assisting with the delivery a baby on the first day of her new promotion.

Well, life happened and with the help of the Sergeant, a bystander and the mother’s sister, a beautiful baby girl was born on the side of Beyers Naude Drive in Northcliff on 1 February.

According to metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the officer was actually conducting patrols when they were alerted about a woman who was in labour.

“She [Nkuna] requested the officers to go to the Roosevelt Fire Station to get assistance from paramedics [but] the woman went into full labour while she awaited assistance.”

Shortly after the delivery, paramedics arrived and the pair were taken to Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital – to which the mother was actually on her way.

JMPD officer helps deliver a baby on the side of the road in Joburg

Both the mother and baby were kept at the hospital for observation before being discharged.

This article first appeared on 947 : JMPD officer helps delivers baby while on patrol