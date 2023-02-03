Mike Pompeo: China’s president is the world’s most dangerous leader





Bongani Bingwa speaks to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

• Pompeo believes Xi Jinping is after hegemonic domination

• ‘He wants to own you,’’ said the American politician

FILE: President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping. Picture: Wiki media commons

The former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Chinese president is after economic and political dominance in every corner of the world with his Marxist and Leninist policies.

When asked if Jinping is more dangerous than Russia's president Vladimir Putin, Pompeo replied no.

He says Xi Jinping should be monitored because the world is economically dependent on him and his country of 1.4 billion people.

We know that Chinese influence has expanded over the last 10 to 20 years. Sometimes you could argue it’s certainly a tad aggressive. Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

Although Mike Pompeo...what has America been doing for 200 years if not pushing its own vision of freedom and democracy and prosperity and very much its own vision? Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

Scroll up to listen to this story and other international news in World View.