Just THREE ingredients or less make these delish Nutella recipes
It's time to celebrate the elitist chocolate spread, NUTELLA.
We know, Nutella is EXPENSIVE.
So, if you happen to have a jar in the cupboard or want to treat yourself, World Nutella Day (5 February) is definitely the day to do so.
We've got five delicious fool-proof recipes for you try!
And the best part is... you only need THREE ingredients or less to bring the deliciousness to your plate.
1) Three-ingredient Nutella ice cream (without an ice cream maker)
Yes! You can make Nutella ice cream with just three ingredients and a loaf pan for a feed-a-family version.
Don't have a loaf pan?
Let us blow your mind even further... skip the loaf pan and use your Nutella jar instead for a single serving.
What are the three ingredients:
1) Nutella
2) Condensed milk
3) Whipped cream
Find the full recipe, here.
Watch the video below to see how it's made.
2) Two-Ingredient Nutella mousse
What are the two ingredients:
1) Nutella
2) Whipped cream
Find the full recipe, here.
Watch the video below to see how it's made.
3) Three-ingredient Nutella brownies
What are the three ingredients:
1) Nutella
2) Egg yolks
3) All-purpose flour
Find the full recipe, here.
Watch the video below to see how it's made.
Here's how to make the ice cream in your jar...
@jennifervalentyne Let’s make Nutella Ice Cream #foodhack #howto ♬ Happy & Pop songs - PeriTune
4) Two-ingredient Nutella fudge
What are the two ingredients:
1) Nutella
2) Chocolate chips, melted
Find the full recipe, here.
Watch the video below to see how it's made.
5) Three-ingredient mini Nutella muffins
What are the three ingredients:
1) Nutella
2) Eggs
3) Self-raising flour
Find the full recipe, here.
Watch the video below to see how it's made.
All these recipes are SO simple and easy to make — you should be ruuuuuuning to the kitchen to make at least one of them... they great for lunchbox treats too.
But, if you're vegan, it means Nutella isn't an option.
But you can still celebrate this iconic chocolate spread day with these alternatives:
ButtaNutt: Cocoa Macadamia
Where to buy it: Checkers, Pick 'n Pay, Clicks, DisChem, at most wellness and health shops
Price: From R69.99
Okja Chocolate Hazelnut Spread
Where to buy it: At okja cafés or at most health and wellness stores
Price: R79.99
Or make you own gluten free and vegan version with just four ingredients...
What are the four ingredients:
1) Hazelnuts
2) Melted dark dairy-free chocolate chips
3) Vanilla extract
4) Sea salt
Find the full recipe, here.
Watch the video below to see how it's made.
Still here drooling?
We thought you'd be making these already?!
Happy Nutella day, everyone.
