Tom Jones song ‘Delilah’ banned to curb Welsh rugby sexism scandal
Bongani Bingwa speaks to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Tom Jones iconic song 'Delilah' has been a regular feature at Welsh sporting events.
But as a sexism and racism controversy rages on in the Welsh Rugby Union, it's reportedly been banned.
This is because the words of the Welsh song are about a murder of a woman by a jealous lover.
The decision follows Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips being forced to resign, amid allegations of misogyny and racism within the organisation.
However, international correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the ban is likely to be short-lived.
Several people have looked and went hang on a minute, we can’t glorify domestic abuse…Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
What do you think Welsh Rugby fans will be doing come 4:15 tomorrow…what do you think they will be singing?Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
