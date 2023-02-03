How to fight fair. Life coach's expert tips on managing relationship conflict





Counsellor and relationship coach, Shelley Lewin, joins Clement Manyathela to share some advice on relatiohship conflicts and how to manage them in a healthy manner.

© belchonock/123rf.com

Shelley explains that conflict is important for a relationship as it is able to strengthen the bond between people, provided the argument is managed in a healthy and functional manner.

Conflict is so healthy in a relationship - but conflict can either be constructive or destructive, so when we learn how to have a healthy functional argument, and we navigate conflict successfully, it actually contributes significantly to the connection that we feel to another person. Shelley Lewin, Counsellor and Relationship Coach - The Relationship Architect

She elaborates that often problems don't arise from the cause of an argument, but instead, problems are caused by the manner in which we approach conflict.

It's often though, not what we argue about that's the problem, but how we fight that becomes problematic. Shelley Lewin, Counsellor and Relationship Coach - The Relationship Architect

Shelley suggests a reframing of arguments. She explains that a better approach to conflict is to choose not to view it as arguing against a person, and instead to adopt the viewpoint that it is a disagreement on the topic.

Instead of seeing a disagreement and opposition on a topic that's important to you, where you fight the person. You see it as a disagreement and opposition on a topic, but we are problem solving together and that actually, instead of fighting the person we fight the problem. Shelley Lewin, Counsellor and Relationship Coach - The Relationship Architect

She elaborates that this approach will lead to problem solving and not conflict during arguments.

Shelley explains that while tempers flare during arguments, or conflict may result from strong emotion, an important part of managing conflict is choosing how to express and use emotions properly.

You always have choice in how you express your emotions. So I can feel angry and I can choose to punch someone in the face or I can feel angry and I can choose to have a conversation with them or I can feel angry and I can choose to walk away. Shelley Lewin, Counsellor and Relationship Coach - The Relationship Architect

She explains that while all emotions are valid, we have a choice of the actions we take as a result of those emotions and that anger is not an excuse to lose control or behave in a negative manner.

You can feel whatever you want to feel, it's alright to feel angry. When there's been some kind of injustice, of course, feel angry, as angry as you like. But that doesn't condone poor behavior, destructive behavior, destroying people's property or hurting other people. There's a big difference between the two. Shelley Lewin, Counsellor and Relationship Coach - The Relationship Architect

Another tip that Shelley shares about constructive arguing is to consider time and place, she suggests that we consider whether we are in the appropriate space in order to conduct conversations that deal with conflict or may lead to conflict.

Shelley explains that arguing in a manner that is aimed at attacking the other person will end up in a back and forth, of people trying to hurt each other and then get revenge for being hurt, which creates a downward spiral that will lead to the end of a relationship.

We are now on a spiral downwards, where we are actually stooping lower and lower and lower. That is very destructive and what it does is it destroys and erodes the connection between two people, and it actually can erode the respect you have for somebody. Shelley Lewin, Counsellor and Relationship Coach from The Relationship Architect

She elaborates that this process can lead to the gradual erosion of love and eventually lead to resentment between people.

Shelley explains that overall, the path to fighting fair is to recognize both your partners' and your own conflict response and finding a way to accommodate it in order to problem solve together.

She gives three stereotypical types of conflict response: The Tiger, The Lamb and the Tortoise.

The Tiger:

In a tiger response you are confrontational, you move straight towards the conflict and you want to face it head on. Shelley Lewin, Counsellor and Relationship Coach - The Relationship Architect

The Lamb:

Some people pacify, they don't want to fight right now. They want harmony, they're docile. They actually avoid conflict and lambs don't want to argue. Shelley Lewin, Counsellor and Relationship Coach - The Relationship Architect

The Tortoise:

So a tortoise withdraws and retreats into the shell until the storm passes. They need time to think, they want to process what's happening so often it's perceived as sulking or giving someone the cold shoulder. Shelley Lewin, Counsellor and Relationship Coach - The Relationship Architect

Each person has their own response to conflict, and very couple is a combination of conflict response styles. The key to a fighting fair and having a healthy argument is to find a way to manage these conflict responses and create constructive, positive change.