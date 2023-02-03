Your 702 top stories making headlines this week
This week we share stories that made headlines in South African for 702.
Robert Marawa joins 947
Primedia's 947 broke the internet this week after announcing Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW) this week with legendary sportscaster Robert Marawa.
The show is broadcast on weekdays from 6-7 PM and it will also be broadcasted to Vuma FM, Rise FM, and Sowetanlive as well as to millions of other listeners worldwide on Primedia’s audio stream and catch-up services.
Marawa said that he was overwhelmed by the support and love from the country.
I was overwhelmed the other day when the announcement was made, and social media went abuzz.Robert Marawa, Sports presenter - Marawa Sports Worldwide
Still on sports...
The Department of Tourism's agency SA Tourism has conditionally approved a R1bn sponsorship deal with English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur.
The expose of the deal by Daily Maverick sparked outrage from political parties and the public at large.
Whistleblowers in SA
The government of the day under ANC continues to prioritize the protection of whistleblowers in the country.
Former internal auditor at Daybreak Farms, Mathapelo More regrets blowing the whistle on the alleged corruption in the company.
More told Bongani Bingwa that they tried reaching out to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to intervene but never materialized.
In addition, Martha Ngoye who is the Head of Risk at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) cannot report for work after the arbitration case was dropped against her.
Ngoye said that she will never speak out against corruption as it has dire consequences.
I don’t think it’s worth one’s while, it’s been traumatic…Martha Ngoye, Prasa whistle-blower
Eskom and load shedding
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that there are plans in place to declare the State of Disaster on Eskom.
There are mixed reactions towards the move as Ramaphosa is criticized for comparing the power utility to Covid-19.
Africa Melane speaks to energy analyst and physicist at the University of Johannesburg, Hartmut Winkler.
Parliament
ANC's deputy president Paul Mashatile is now a Member of Parliament (MP) as he is gearing up to become the country's second in command to Ramaphosa.
Eyewitness News Associate politics editor Tshidi Media spoke to Mandy Wiener for more.
Murder charges
The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has condemned the criminal charges laid against paedetric surgeon Dr Peter Beale.
The embattled doctor is facing three counts of murder and two counts of fraud, after the deaths of three children he had operated on.
The association's Dr Human said that law enforcement agencies have no grounds in the case against Beale.
