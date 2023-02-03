FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world
The iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg was recently named the 13th most beautiful sports stadium in the world.
In a wide-ranging analysis by British-based OLBG, which included fans from across the world.
FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa has been ranked as the world's 13th most beautiful stadium by British sports betting platform, OLBG.' Best Choice Sports (@BCSports5) January 29, 2023
It is the only African stadium that was included in the Top 15.
It is Africa's largest stadium with a capacity of 94,736. pic.twitter.com/hLg95e6dEA
The 94,736-capacity stadium, also known as Soccer City, is located in Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg.
The stadium was originally built in 1989 but underwent a major renovation from 2006 to 2009 in anticipation for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
12 years ago Siphiwe Tshabalala scored a magnificent goal against Mexico in the opening match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup at FNB Stadium but you will feel like it happened yesterday @KickOffMagazine @Soccer_Laduma @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XyKVMUekyq' Dr3zyEvans (@Dr3zyEvans) June 11, 2022
Since then, the stadium has played host to various sporting events as well as several major music concerts.
Top 9 Concerts attendances record at FNB Stadium.' Info Mzansi🇿🇦 (@DataWithinSA) July 16, 2020
1. Ed Sheeran - 135 000
2. One Direction - 131 000
3. Global Citizen - 100 000
4. U2 - 94 232
5. Cassper Nyovest - 68 000
6. Rihanna - 67 291
7. Bon Jovi - 65 182
8. Red Hot Chili Peppers - 65 000
9. Linkin Park - 63 000 pic.twitter.com/mmGmbnFavV
Fun fact: the location of the stadium was also the site of Nelson Mandela’s first speech in Johannesburg after his release from prison in 1990.
This article first appeared on 947 : FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world
Source : facebook.com
