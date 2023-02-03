FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world





The iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg was recently named the 13th most beautiful sports stadium in the world.

In a wide-ranging analysis by British-based OLBG, which included fans from across the world.

It is the only African stadium that was included in the Top 15.



It is Africa's largest stadium with a capacity of 94,736. pic.twitter.com/hLg95e6dEA ' Best Choice Sports (@BCSports5) January 29, 2023

The 94,736-capacity stadium, also known as Soccer City, is located in Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg.

The stadium was originally built in 1989 but underwent a major renovation from 2006 to 2009 in anticipation for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

12 years ago Siphiwe Tshabalala scored a magnificent goal against Mexico in the opening match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup at FNB Stadium but you will feel like it happened yesterday @KickOffMagazine @Soccer_Laduma @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XyKVMUekyq ' Dr3zyEvans (@Dr3zyEvans) June 11, 2022

Since then, the stadium has played host to various sporting events as well as several major music concerts.

Top 9 Concerts attendances record at FNB Stadium.



1. Ed Sheeran - 135 000



2. One Direction - 131 000



3. Global Citizen - 100 000



4. U2 - 94 232



5. Cassper Nyovest - 68 000



6. Rihanna - 67 291



7. Bon Jovi - 65 182



8. Red Hot Chili Peppers - 65 000



9. Linkin Park - 63 000 pic.twitter.com/mmGmbnFavV ' Info Mzansi🇿🇦 (@DataWithinSA) July 16, 2020

Fun fact: the location of the stadium was also the site of Nelson Mandela’s first speech in Johannesburg after his release from prison in 1990.

