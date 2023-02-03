[LISTEN] How an animal whisperer can help you speak your pet's language
Our pets are often an important part of our lives, and we spend a great deal of our time at home with them by our side.
However, just because we are always around them does not mean we always understand each other, and animal communicators, behaviouralists or psychics, or ‘pet whisperers,’ can help you build a stronger bond with your pet.
These people can help you make sense of animal behaviour, find a missing pet, or even heal them from emotional distress.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Diane Budd, animal communicator and healer, Rob Hendry, Canine Behaviour Specialist Founder Pack leaders and Antjie Canning Rogers, pet psychic.
Take a listen to the fascinating insights below:
