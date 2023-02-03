[LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg.
Controversial politician, Kenny Kunene, has been named by the new Joburg mayor, Tapelo Amad as his MMC for Transport. The appointment should come with some controversy as Kunene is a convicted fraudster having served six years in prison.
Mandy speaks with Kunene about his appointment and his criminal past.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg.
