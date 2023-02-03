[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic





We've just added 'giving birth whilst in traffic' to the 'what can't women do list.'

And yes, a content creator named Deshai Fudd (23) from Atlanta, Georgia in the United States of America, really gave birth while stuck in traffic recently.

She shared this video-experience with her thousands of followers on social media.

Local news outlets picked up the story too.

But, HOW did this happen?

Originally, Fudd planned to have her baby delivered in hospital by a team of doctors.

But not giving any thought to some contractions the morning of her baby's birth and continuing her day's work, her water eventually broke in the afternoon.

But on her way to the hospital with her husband, the traffic on the I-75 trapped and forced them to deliver their baby in the car.

She recalls this shocking moment saying...

I had no clue it was going to happen until she was already in my pants. Deshai Fudd, content creator

But after delivery, the newborn didn't cry immediately.

The couple reports anxiously flagging down police to help them get to a hospital.

Fudd says...

The officer quickly turned his lights on and led us through the traffic! We got to the hospital and about 10 – 15 nurses ran out to the car and cut the umbilical cord. Deshai Fudd, content creator

Thankfully, this helped and their newborn baby girl, Dariya was born healthy, with no complications and that makes us SO happy.

Does this little cutie even know that she might just be the youngest-ever viral sensation?!

Congrats to the parents!

