[LISTEN] Education MEC visits Brakpan school where fatal stabbing occurred
A Grade 10 learner was stabbed to death during a scuffle that happen just outside Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan.
The killing outraged social media users, with many questioning and condemning the violence in schools. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the school and met with the school's management today.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MEC, about the incident and violence in schools.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Education MEC visits Brakpan school where fatal stabbing occurred
Source : @EducationGP1/Twitter
