US shoots down Chinese (spy?) balloon: 'What was it doing there?'
Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
• The United States has shot down what it suspects to be a Chinese spy balloon
• On 2 February, the US military spotted the balloon hovering over the north of the country
The US Department of Defence confirmed on Sunday that its fighter jets brought down the balloon.
The high-altitude balloon was spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday and four days later footage on US TV networks showed the balloon falling to the sea after a small explosion.
US President Joe Biden had been under pressure to shoot it down since defence officials first announced they were tracking it on Thursday.
China insists that the inflatable is a weather balloon.
The country’s foreign ministry, in response to news of the balloon's destruction, expressed "strong dissatisfaction and protest against the US's use of force to attack civilian unmanned aircraft".
The military is now recovering debris spread over 11 kilometres.
The US air force shut it down; now the US Navy is searching for the debris because it's all about what that balloon was doing there.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
The Americans suggest it was a Chinese spy balloon... the Chinese absolutely insist it was a weather balloon.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55353748_usa-vs-china.html?vti=mbtd5e7buk3yy0t8gu-1-4
More from World
Danish protests erupt on plan to scrap Christian holiday to pay for weapons
About 50 000 Danes took to the Copenhagen streets in protest of scrapping a national holiday to increase defence spending.Read More
Avalanche kill scores of tourists in Austria and Switzerland
Tourists from China, Germany, and New Zealand are among the dead.Read More
UPDATE: Turkey earthquake death toll continues to rise
A 7.8-magnitude earthquake had its epicentre in southeastern Turkey near the border between the two countries.Read More
Tom Jones song ‘Delilah’ banned to curb Welsh rugby sexism scandal
The Welsh song will not be performed at the 2023 Six Nations Championship taking place this weekend.Read More
Mike Pompeo: China’s president is the world’s most dangerous leader
The former US Secretary of State believes Xi Jinping is after world control and is more dangerous than Vladimir Putin.Read More
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation'
What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show talks to investment specialist Prof. Adrian Saville.Read More
Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem
People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court.Read More
Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport
A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel.Read More
Shetland Viking Festival embraces gender equality for first time in 142 years
Up Helly Aa fire festival - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is, for the first time in 142 years, open to all genders.Read More