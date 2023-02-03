Words matter: why we should be mindful of how we use mental health language
Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Keitumetse Mashego, clinical psychologist.
-
Often people use terms like OCD, bipolar, or depression to describe day-to-day experiences.
-
These are severe conditions that can make it difficult for a person living with it to function.
Many of us may know someone who is very tidy and claims they are “so OCD,” or have a friend who says all their exes are “narcissists.”
We might even be guilty of saying we are “bipolar” when we mean indecisive or say we feel “depressed” after a bad day.
While these terms permeate our casual everyday language, they refer to serious mental health conditions.
These are very severe psychological or psychiatric conditions that we misuse in our daily conversations.Dr Keitumetse Mashego, Clinical psychologist
Dr Mashego says that while we might exhibit some characteristics relating to these conditions, you can only claim to have this condition if you meet all the characteristics for diagnosis and it impacts your ability to function.
She adds that while someone might seem to have characteristics that you associate with a psychiatric condition, you cannot just apply the label to them without them receiving a diagnosis.
Just because someone is difficult… it does not conclude that they have a personality disorder. It is like saying that because someone has a headache they have a tumour in their brain.Dr Keitumetse Mashego, clinical psychologist
That being said, if you do believe someone in your life is exhibiting these traits you can speak to them about it and recommend that they receive professional help.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Words matter: why we should be mindful of how we use mental health language
