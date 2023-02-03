Its going to be a wet one! Thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng
The SA Weather Service has issued a level two thunderstorm warning for Gauteng on 3 February from 12:00 to 20:00.
Yellow level 2 warning: Thunderstorms: Gauteng: 03/02/2023 12:00 - 20:00 pic.twitter.com/ZJGmfiV0wM' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 3, 2023
According to the weather service, thunderstorms are expected to be slow moving which may result in heavy downpour.
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 3.2.2023 pic.twitter.com/EMF6ZdhjPI' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 3, 2023
Motorists are encouraged to plan their commute accordingly, take precaution and be vigilant of flooding.
Informal settlements, low-laying roads and bridges, and low-laying areas are susceptible to flooding.
This article first appeared on 947 : Its going to be a wet one! Thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng
