



The SA Weather Service has issued a level two thunderstorm warning for Gauteng on 3 February from 12:00 to 20:00.

Yellow level 2 warning: Thunderstorms: Gauteng: 03/02/2023 12:00 - 20:00 pic.twitter.com/ZJGmfiV0wM ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 3, 2023

According to the weather service, thunderstorms are expected to be slow moving which may result in heavy downpour.

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 3.2.2023 pic.twitter.com/EMF6ZdhjPI ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 3, 2023

Motorists are encouraged to plan their commute accordingly, take precaution and be vigilant of flooding.

Informal settlements, low-laying roads and bridges, and low-laying areas are susceptible to flooding.

This article first appeared on 947 : Its going to be a wet one! Thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng