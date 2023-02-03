



Momentum’s science of success campaign aims to help you use your money wisely and on things that will benefit you and your loved ones. Picture: @Momentum_za/Twitter.

In this week's Upside of Failure conversation, Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Nontokozo Madonsela.

Madonsela says that the reason Momentum is part of the upside of failure initiative is because the brand is all about enabling success.

The Momentum brand is all about enabling success and we spent a lot of time just understanding success. How people define success, how different success is for each individual and also the role of having the right advise. Nontokozo Madonsela - Momentum-Metropolitan Group Chief Marketing Officer

It is through failure that one succeeds adds Madonsela.

What we have realized is that there is no success without failure. Nontokozo Madonsela - Momentum-Metropolitan Group Chief Marketing Officer

Failure becomes the fuel we need for bigger growth than one could ever expect. Nontokozo Madonsela - Momentum-Metropolitan Group Chief Marketing Officer

She adds that realisation of the situation you are facing is a very important step and the next step would then be to seek a solution because not acknowledging that you need a solution might just put you in a far worse situation.

That is the most incredible first step to have that realisation. Nontokozo Madonsela - Momentum-Metropolitan Group Chief Marketing Officer

By denying yourself the opportunity to address that, you are setting yourself even worse than what you would with the help and seeking advice. Nontokozo Madonsela - Momentum-Metropolitan Group Chief Marketing Officer

She advises that one should make it a point to get an advisor, sponsors, mentors, coaches, and thinking partners for career growth.