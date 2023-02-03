'There is no success without failure' - Nontokozo Madonsela
In this week's Upside of Failure conversation, Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Nontokozo Madonsela.
Madonsela says that the reason Momentum is part of the upside of failure initiative is because the brand is all about enabling success.
The Momentum brand is all about enabling success and we spent a lot of time just understanding success. How people define success, how different success is for each individual and also the role of having the right advise.Nontokozo Madonsela - Momentum-Metropolitan Group Chief Marketing Officer
It is through failure that one succeeds adds Madonsela.
What we have realized is that there is no success without failure.Nontokozo Madonsela - Momentum-Metropolitan Group Chief Marketing Officer
Failure becomes the fuel we need for bigger growth than one could ever expect.Nontokozo Madonsela - Momentum-Metropolitan Group Chief Marketing Officer
She adds that realisation of the situation you are facing is a very important step and the next step would then be to seek a solution because not acknowledging that you need a solution might just put you in a far worse situation.
That is the most incredible first step to have that realisation.Nontokozo Madonsela - Momentum-Metropolitan Group Chief Marketing Officer
By denying yourself the opportunity to address that, you are setting yourself even worse than what you would with the help and seeking advice.Nontokozo Madonsela - Momentum-Metropolitan Group Chief Marketing Officer
She advises that one should make it a point to get an advisor, sponsors, mentors, coaches, and thinking partners for career growth.
In your career you need to have advisors, sponsors, mentors, coaches, and thinking partners.Nontokozo Madonsela - Momentum-Metropolitan Group Chief Marketing Officer
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_88695899_man-with-head-in-the-clouds-thinking-about-his-dreams-with-captions-about-different-lifestyle-topics.html?vti=mmlostnt9z0danatli-1-20
More from Lifestyle
How spouses can approach financial planning
702's resident financial expert Paul Roelofse chats about joint financial planning in relationships .Read More
Ever tried reiki? Here's how it works
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified reiki master practitioner at Inner Essence, Ingrid PollackRead More
Celebrating female authors at the 1st Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers organiser and reading activist, Lorraine Sithole, about what we can expect from the event.Read More
The 10 commandments for taking young children to shopping centres
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to human potential and parent expert, Nikki Bush, about how parents can make the experience pleasant and memorable.Read More
How to fight fair. Life coach's expert tips on managing relationship conflict
Counsellor and relationship coach, Shelley Lewin, joins Clement Manyathela to share some advice on healthy relationship conflict.Read More
Be thrilled, amazed and emotional with John Maytham's books of the week
If you are looking for a book to enrich your mind this weekend, try one of John Maytham’s top picks for the week.Read More
Words matter: why we should be mindful of how we use mental health language
The words we use are important, but there has been a rising trend of misusing language around mental health.Read More
Just THREE ingredients or less make these delish Nutella recipes
World Nutella Day is on Sunday, 5 February and we're sharing easy, fool-proof, hacky recipes that take about 10 minutes to make.Read More
[LISTEN] How an animal whisperer can help you speak your pet's language
Do you ever wish you could know what your pet was thinking? Animal whisperers can help bridge the inter-species communication gap.Read More