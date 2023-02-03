Alexandra township-based podcast nominated for US podcast award





John Perlman speaks to co-writer and co-producer of I will not grow old, Mary-Ann Nobele from Alex FM on The Children's Radio Foundation being nominated for a prestigious US podcast award.

A podcast by The Children’s Radio Foundation in collaboration with Alex FM, Mary-Ann Nobele, co-writer and co-Producer of the podcast I will not grow old here.

Mary-Ann Nobele started at Alex FM through The Children’s Radio Foundation when she was only 16 years old and now they are nominated alongside hugely resourced podcasts such as Audible where many people source their books and serials.

The story focuses on the life of a girl living in Alex, who’s not trying to grow old in Alex, as much as it has so much magic, it’s also a place that has so much disaster. Mary-Ann Nobele, Co-writer and co-producer of the podcast I will not grow old here

A three-episode podcast would not be enough to share the authentic stories of Alex, however, Nobele says it took four months to get audio with the main purpose being to make people feel like they are in Alexandra township.

Radio is the theatre of the mind, so we wanted to make people feel like they are walking in the streets of Alex with the taxi’s and the goats, and that’s how we decided what to keep. Mary-Ann Nobele, Co-writer and co-producer of the podcast I will not grow old here

The award-nominated podcast is available on Spotify.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.