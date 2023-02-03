Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane
Zwane, who won the league with Pirates in 1994, speaks to Robert Marawe on #MSW on 947 and said that football can take lessons from rugby when it comes to development.
Listen to the interview below:
Orlando Pirates legend, Eugene 'Nyakanyaka' Zwane believes that football in South Africa is in a poor state at the moment and that more focus needs to be placed on infrastructure and development at grassroots level.
Zwane, who won the league with Pirates in 1994, was speaking on #MSW on 947 and said that football can take lessons from rugby when it comes to development.
We need football to mobilise its resources so that players can perfect their game from a very young age.Eugene 'Nyakanyaka' Zwane, Orlando Pirates legend
He notes that from a development standpoint, people from the township are at a disadvantage.
They have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on.Eugene 'Nyakanyaka' Zwane, Orlando Pirates legend
Someone said I should think about joining SAFA but it's never crossed my mind. I've been told to consider being part of it because of my experience. I would pay attention to infrastructure and make sure the resources are mobilised.Eugene 'Nyakanyaka' Zwane, Orlando Pirates legend
Zwane’s son, Samkelo has followed in his father’s footsteps, although has chosen to play for the arch-enemy in the form of Kaizer Chiefs. Part of the reason for that is the fact that current Chiefs coach, Arthur Zwane and Eugene are distant cousins.
Playing for Chiefs was his choice. My role was to channel him towards something that he loves and that was football. Arthur Zwane was also a big part of that decision. I can’t separate him from Chiefs because he has told me that he wants to be a chiefs legend, and my role is to support thatEugene 'Nyakanyaka' Zwane, Orlando Pirates legend
In a wide-ranging interview, Zwane, who now owns his own business, also reflected on the struggles of his playing days.
My first salary was only R100 and by the time I retired, it was around only R9000 so I couldn't play football full time, so I had to look for other jobs to feed me and my family.Eugene 'Nyakanyaka' Zwane, Orlando Pirates legend
Watch the interview below:
This article first appeared on 947 : Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane
More from Sport
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane
Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities every weekday at 6pm.Read More
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week
702 brings you latest news making headlines this week.Read More
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi
TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947
Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening.Read More
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'
There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.Read More
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter
The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter
Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat.Read More
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator
That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp.Read More